Nigerian actress Chika Ike and her newborn looked adorable together as they wore matching outfits in trending photos

The celebrity mother and her daughter shoot the first photos at the hospital surrounded by flowers, balloons, and family

Some social media users have commented on Chika Ike and her daughter's beautiful photos on Instagram

Award-winning Nollywood actress Chika Ike has welcomed her baby just weeks after announcing her pregnancy.

The 39-year-old shared a beautiful photo of her newborn while in the hospital with a heartwarming caption on Instagram.

Nigerian actress Chika Ike and her newborn baby slay in matching outfits. Photo credit: @chikaike

Nigerian style influencer Chika Ike looked gorgeous in a simple monochrome dress perfect for breastfeeding her cute baby.

She wore a frontal lace hairstyle styled with a beautiful turban while showing off her bare face without makeup.

The newest celebrity mother accessorised her look with designer earrings and matching bracelets, and her baby girl turned heads with her stylish outfit.

Chika Ike shared great news on Instagram with this caption:

“My Baby is here 🥳🎉….. Welcome to the world, my sunshine .”

Chika Ike welcomes a baby girl

Some social media users have commented on Chika Ike's photos as she dressed in a matching black-and-white heart-print robe with her newborn at the hospital. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Onwuamaa stated:

"The best gift from God. pls keep protecting the baby."

uchejombo stated:

"Congratulations sweetie ❤️❤️."

Omonioboli stated:

"Congratulations 🎊🎉🎈🍾💝 God is good 🙏🏾."

rita_luxuryhair stated:

"Congratulations chi, Chi! You are looking so beautiful 😍."

monalisacode stated:

"Awesome God ❤️🎈🎈 congratulations dearest Chika 😍."

odudeyiomoyeni stated:

"Welcome to Ned's family, little one 🎊🍾."

Check out the photos below:

Chika Ike shows off her baby bump

Nigerian movie director Chika Ike looked sporty in a white crop top that flaunted her baby bump and paired it with black trousers.

She dressed casually in a black Dolce & Gabbana slides for the pregnancy photoshoot that went viral on Instagram.

Chika Ike shared the beautiful photos on Instagram with this caption:

"There have been all sorts of lies peddled about me in the media for years but I always treated them like what they are, RUMOURS THAT NEEDED NO RESPONSE."

"But this is different, this is about my CHILD…. You all do not know anything about me! Because you CAN’T! Except I choose to disclose. Yes, I’m that PRIVATE!."

"Ned isn’t the Father of my child and whoever name you might come up with later with your guessing games and like I’ve said before I’m not about to be anyone’s 7th wife! Polygamy isn’t for me."

"I’ve been pregnant for months now and no one even had a clue about my pregnancy until I announced it and you all think you’ll know who the father of my child is or anything happening in my life? Very laughable and Clueless!."

"Keep digging and coming up with your false news. I don’t care about rumours because I understand it comes with my career choice and the only reason I’m responding to this rumour is because this is about my child. My privacy is my peace and NO ONE can unsettle me. I’m basking in the euphoria of my pregnancy and that’s all that matters to me now."

Check out the photos below:

Regina Daniels' husband denies marrying Chika Ike

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the husband of Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko, who issued a lengthy press statement to deny the rumors that he secretly married Chika Ike as his seventh wife.

Nigerian politician and millionaire Ned Nwoko has denied being the father of Chika Ike's unborn child.

Ned Nwoko's press release that he posted on Instagram has received comments from certain social media users.

