CEO of Akenteng Group, James Wiafe Akenteng, officially launched his estate, Kent Homes, and videos and photos have taken over social media

At the launch, a giant cake replica of his gated community was cut together with prominent guests who attended the launch

Many people admired the beautiful giant cake, while others applauded the baker and her incredible talent

CEO of Akenteng Group, James Wiafe Akenteng, officially launched his gated estate, Kent Homes, at the Silverbird Cinemas at the West Hills Mall on March 30, 2025.

Kwaku Manu launches Kent Homes

At the launch of his gated community, Kent Homes, a giant cake was cut by several Ghanaian celebrities, which was a true representation of the estate.

Former Big Brother Africa housemate and comedian, DKB, emceed the event as he ushered guests in the cake-cutting process.

People of royalty, Kumawood stars, rapper Fotocopy and music group Keche, family and friends mounted the podium to join Mr Akenteng to cut the cake.

In the video, DKB said a few words as guests cut the different sections of the cake, which represented the phases of the property, amid cheers and clapping.

Other guests who attended the launch of the famous Ghanaian businessman's estate include embattled comedian Funny Face, content creator Quecy, corporate ambassador Adu-Safowah, and YouTuber and comedian Code Micky.

Cake cutting at the Kent Homes launch

Reactions to the giant Kent Homes replica

The giant cake caught the attention of many social media users who thronged to the comment section to speak about their admiration for its beauty.

Others applauded the baker for creating such a beautiful replica of Mr Akenteng's real estate property, Kent Homes.

Others also congratulated Mr Akenteng on his new real estate project, as they applauded him for being business-minded.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the beautiful giant cake, which is a replica of the newly launched estate, Kent Homes:

arenastudioss said:

"Waooow such a great stunning cake 🎂 👏❤️."

ckmann said:

"Who made the cake?"

Pictures from the launch of Kent Homes

Kent Homes launch

Funny Face looks transformed in a new video

YEN.com.gh reported that embattled Ghanaian comedian Funny Face warmed hearts after a video of him looking revitalised and cheerful surfaced online.

The embattled entertainer, who has faced personal struggles in recent years regarding his mental health, appeared in good spirits as he interacted with Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu.

In the trending video, Funny Face and Kwaku Manu were seen exchanging pleasantries by the roadside, sharing laughter and a heartfelt moment of friendship.

The comedian’s positive demeanor and noticeable transformation sparked excitement among fans, who have been rooting for his recovery and return to the spotlight.

Many social media users took to the comments section to praise Kwaku Manu for standing by Funny Face during his difficult times, as he has been a consistent pillar of support. Others expressed joy at seeing Funny Face looking happier and healthier, with some urging him to stay on this path of renewal.

