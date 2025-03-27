Nana Kwame Bediako held a workplace get-together inside a conference hall to honour his longtime employee, Mr James Lawson

The businessman, in a video, gifted Mr James Lawson with a GH₵15k cheque as a reward for his dedication and service

Nana Kwame Bediako's monetary gift to Mr James Lawson garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Prominent Ghanaian businessman and politician Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has honoured one of his numerous employees for his dedicated service in one of his businesses.

Nana Kwame Bediako honours his employee Mr. James Lawson, and rewards him with GH₵15k for his dedicated service. Photo source: @osagyefonkb and @cdrghana

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by CDR Ghana on social media, the New Force Movement founder and leader held a workplace get-together inside a conference hall to celebrate his employee, Mr James Lawson, who had worked for him since he began his venture into the business world.

At the get-together, Nana Kwame Bediako gave an inspirational speech about hard work and recounted how he started his business without help from anybody many years ago.

The business mogul praised Mr James Lawson for being an integral member of his staff and helping him grow his businesses throughout the years.

To reward Mr Lawson for his commitment and hard work, Nana Kwame Bediako and his associates rewarded him with a GH₵15k cheque, drawing a rousing applause from other staff members who were present at the conference hall.

Mr Lawson was also presented with a celebratory cake at the get-together in honour of his longtime service to the renowned businessman.

Mr James Lawson, who was overwhelmed with emotions, expressed his gratitude to Nana Kwame Bediako for the kind gesture and recounted how he and his boss started their journey from the beginning to making the business a lucrative one.

Nana Kwame Bediako tours a community during the 2024 election campaign season. Photo source: @osagyefonkb

Source: Instagram

Over the years, Nana Kwame Bediako has made massive strides in the business sector. He is the founder and chairman of Kwarleyz Group, which is focused on real estate, finance and property management in West Africa.

The business mogul is also the developer of Wonda World Estate and the proposed Petronia City.

Despite his vast wealth, the businessman has also engaged in some philanthropic works. His New Africa Foundation has played an instrumental role in helping the less fortunate children and providing them with medical, nutritional and educational support.

Nana Kwame Bediako was also among the numerous high-profile personalities who visited the Kantamanto market on January 3, 2025, after a devastating fire ravaged the entire area and burnt multiple shops and items.

The businessman donated GH¢50,000 to support the grieving traders who had lost everything after the fire incident and their attempts to rebuild the Kantamanto market.

Below is the video of Nana Kwame Bediako rewarding his employee with GH₵15k:

Reactions to Nana Kwame rewarding his employee

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kelvin-Senior commented:

"So down to humanity. I will continue to choose you as my president ❤️."

GHANANIIBA said:

"Our future is with Cheddar."

Tymer commented:

"Freedom, may you be blessed and protected by the universe. We love you❤️."

ACHIE_O commented:

Cheddar @OsagyefoNKB too why? Just 15k. Bra, you can do better, please."

Nana Kwame Bediako's son spotted abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Kwame Bediako's son, Goddy Bediako, was spotted abroad.

In a video, the New Force Movement leader's son modelled a fashion brand's clothes as he hung out with some associates on the street.

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comment section of the video to praise Goddy Bediako for his humility.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh