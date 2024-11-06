Osebo, in a video, donated some quality customised clothes to the BuzStop Boys in the parking area of his boutique

The renowned fashionista commended the BuzStop Boys for maintaining good sanitation in many communities

The leader of the BuzStop Boys thanked Osebo for the gift and recounted how he supported them when they began

Ghanaian fashionista and entrepreneur Osebo the Zaraman made the headlines after he made a generous donation to the sanitation group BuzStop Boys.

Osebo donates clothes to BuzStop Boys

In a video shared by the BuzStop Boys on their official Instagram page, Osebo The Zaraman was spotted with the group in the parking lot of his plush clothing boutique, Zara 247, in North Kaneshie.

The entrepreneur, who gained prominence in Ghanaian entertainment circles for his flamboyant outfits, donated four of his expensive and customised designer clothes to members of the sanitation group.

Presenting the items to the BuzStop Boys, Osebo The Zaraman shared that he had observed the group's continuous cleanup campaigns in multiple cities around Ghana since they emerged.

The fashionista also commended them for their massive contribution to maintaining sanitation in various areas of the country and encouraged them to continue their initiative.

The leader of the BuzStop Boys, Heneba Kojo Sarfo, expressed his gratitude to Osebo The Zaraman for his kind gesture and recounted how the fashionista became the first individual to support the group's initiatives when they began.

He said that the Zara 247 boutique owner gifted them GH₵ 500 and advised the BuzStop Boys members when they struggled to raise funds to buy equipment at the beginning of their sanitation campaign.

Watch the video below:

Fans applaud Osebo for his donation

Many fans thronged to the comments section of the social media post to applaud Osebo The Zaraman for his generous donation to the BuzStop Boys. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these reactions.

rako_oppong commented:

"Bless him👏👏👏 and bless you all too❤️❤️."

missbabachuweh said:

"Cleanliness is a perfect combination. 😂😂😂 Thank you Sir."

rocstrom commented:

"Oh wow! May God bless him and bless you guys immensely 🙏🏾 kudos to the team."

_nana.ama.g said:

"His good intentions opened doors beyond expectations. You can see he’s a blessed man! Thank you for leading the way to advocacy Chief! 👏🏽🙌🏽🇬🇭."

tynafame commented:

"God bless you, big man 🙏🏿 we appreciate you 🙌❤️."

