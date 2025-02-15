Kennedy Agyapong Jnr, in a video, was spotted travelling in a tricycle under the hot weather in Lome, Togo

The former MP's son visited a local market to purchase some fabrics for his clothing brand

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to praise Kennedy Agyapong Jnr for showing his humility

Controversial Ghanaian businessman and politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's son Kennedy Takyi Agyapong Jnr has courted attention after a video of him surfaced on social media.

Kennedy Agyapong's son Kennedy Agyapong Jnr travels to Togo to buy materials for his clothing brand. Photo source: @augustus.boahen

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kennedy Takyi Agyapong Jnr was spotted in Lome, the capital city of Ghana's neighbouring country Togo.

In the video, the former Member of Parliament for Assin Central's son looked all sweaty as he sat in the bucket of a tricycle (popularly known as Aboboyaa in Ghana) as the driver and his mates drove on the street during the hot weather conditions in the city.

Kennedy Agyapong Jnr, who owns a fashion brand named Ketthem Clothing, had travelled to the country to buy materials he needed to sow new clothes.

Despite the harsh weather conditions, the young entrepreneur seemed to be enjoying the experience as he captured his journey on the streets of Lome.

He was later spotted at a local shop, where he complained about the hot weather conditions that had made him sweaty throughout his journey.

Kennedy Agyapong's son Kennedy Agyapong Jnr chilling abroad. Photo source: @kennyagy

Source: Instagram

Kennedy Agyapong Jnr expressed excitement as he inspected some fabrics that were on sale inside the shop before exploring other parts of Togo in the tricycle.

Over the years, Kennedy Agyapong Jnr has gained prominence in Ghana and achieved success for his entrepreneurial skills. The politician's son holds a Masters in Business Admonition from Johnson and Wales University.

The Ketthem Clothing brand owner has held the position of General Manager for his father's company, KenCity Group. He is also a co-founder of the Afrofuture festival, an event which celebrates African culture and music.

Kennedy Agyapong Jnr also served as a Tourism ambassador under the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Akufo-Addo-led government.

Below is the video of Kennedy Agyapong Jnr travelling to Togo to buy materials for his clothing brand:

Kennedy Agyapong's son's Togo trip stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to the video of Kennedy Agyapong's son's trip to Togo to buy fabrics for his clothing brand below:

jsemavor commented:

"Easy for him to carry on the legacy because he understands both sides."

Peter Mawuli said:

"👑👑 I know this secret billionaire 👑👑oh my God 🤩🤩🤩🤩he is very humble."

afrifa123 commented:

"I love this guy. He is so cool."

Miss Vee said:

"Hmmmm life, he is a well-trained man."

Eugy Milone commented:

"Wooow. Sikafoɔ mma bi nyɛ saaa. This is nice."

Sharaf Mahama interacts with a young man

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sharaf Mahama interacted with a random young man on the street he encountered on a trip to Kumasi.

President Mahama's son communicated with the man about boxing via sign language during the encounter.

Sharaf Mahama earned praise for his humility from many Ghanaians who saw the video on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh