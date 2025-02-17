Dr Kwaku Oteng became a motivation to many people after he opened up on his journey to becoming a businessman

Speaking in an interview, he stated that he originally worked as a carpenter before starting his Angel cream business

Ghanaians who thronged to the comment section of the video have celebrated Dr Kwaku Oteng on using a lived experience to inspire many

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Dr Kwaku Oteng has left many inspired after he shared his grass-to-grace story.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the founder of Angel Group of Companies who was speaking in an interview said his journey to success was not all smooth sailing.

Dr Kwaku Oteng opens up on his work as a carpenter before setting up his companies. Photo credit: @ABN Ghana/Facebook @Getty Images

Source: UGC

He said even before he began producing his Angel Cream products in 1995 he was professionally a carpenter.

Dr Kwaku Oteng also refuted the assertion that he was a billionaire.

"I am not yet a billionaire but God has been good to me. I began in the 90s selling Angel Cream. But before that, I was a carpenter, I did furniture, beds, wardrobes and other items."

Dr Kwaku Oeng opens up on humble beginnings as a carpenter in a trending video. Photo credit: @ABN Ghana/X

Source: UGC

He expressed delight that his Angel Cream products although started on a smaller scale became a success.

"There is no house in Kumasi that I have not visited to sell my products. I had my products with me moving from market to market. At times dogs scared me away when I entered people's homes. I sold the Angel Cream and God bless me through that. I was doing a day-night production. I started the Angel Cream business with my wife and one other person."

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 1,000 likes and 12 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Dr Oteng's remarks about rumours

Social media users who reacted to the video praised Dr Kwaku Oteng for using his lived experience to inspire the youth.

Erick indicated:

"Aww such a humble man."

Sosa indicated:

"Masa he dey lie how can you tell me this story Kwaku oteng."

Benjamin Appiah indicated:

"Boss i am at Breman and old men hear are telling us the same story he is telling us."

Yaw Dwarka indicated:

"He is an inspiration to the youth. God bless you Sir. Do not despise humble beginning."

Dr Kwaku Oteng unveils new mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Kwaku Oteng unveiled a new mansion he had built for himself.

A TikTok video that has gone viral showed the renowned businessman flaunting the luxurious interior and exterior of the large house.

Dr Oteng also showed off a fleet of luxury cars, which included a Rolls-Royce and a Range Rover.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh