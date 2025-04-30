Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty has gone viral after she was spotted preparing Ga kenkey with some food vendors

Empress Gifty actively participated in all the cooking process as seen in the viral video circulating online

Some social media users have commented on Empress Gifty's video as she shoots new episodes of her cooking show

Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty has once again captured the hearts of her fans by joining local food vendors in a delightful cooking session at dawn.

As the charismatic host of the popular Ucook cooking show, she displayed both skill and enthusiasm while preparing traditional Ga Kenkey, alongside crispy fried fish and spicy pepper sauce.

In the viral video showcasing this culinary adventure, Empress Gifty looked gorgeous in a chic ensemble complemented by subtle makeup, radiating both charm and elegance.

Empress Gifty prepares Ga Kenkey with food vendors at a popular food joint for a new episode of the Ucook show. Photo credit: @utv.

Empress Gifty actively participated in the cooking process, skillfully preparing the Ga Kenkey from scratch using a mixture of cassava dough and corn dough.

As day broke, she joined the team in descaling fresh fish, meticulously washing and seasoning them with aromatic spices, before frying them to golden perfection.

Social media platforms buzzed with admiration as users praised the hardworking media personality for creating such engaging and authentic content for her cooking show, showcasing not only her culinary skills but also her commitment to local traditions and food culture.

Empress Gifty prepares kenkey at dawn

Some social media users have commented on Empress Gifty and her team for shooting exciting new content for the Ucook show. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions:

prisyko

"🔥🔥🔥can’t wait to take notes."

qhwekuromanphada

"Unless Fada Dickson says he won’t do it, but if he is doing it forget it…😂."

iamhoffmannglory

"Great initiative in all standards👏 At least @utvghana has given the less privilege to exhibits their cooking skills on the National TV. However, it will also brings out more customer's to the food seller's. When the show is aired. Well done and a big thank you to @empress_gifty and @utvghana 😍 I appreciate you guys 👏."

mayjey21

"Empress you be sooo Real."

senderrichprynce

"Smart move 🔥🔥."

amakafventures

"I think this innovation is great 🔥."

carolove_abrema

"Wow ❤️❤️."

Great Konadu stated:

"I looooove this initiative wow🔥🔥🔥 Great idea. Can't wait Kas3 heeaat🔥."

The Instagram video is below:

Empress Gifty rocks a ruched dress

In another captivating video that further showcased her multifaceted talent, the award-winning singer and media personality Gifty Adorye, lovingly known as Empress Gifty, impressed her followers with her breathtaking appearance on Instagram.

As the dynamic host of the beloved live entertainment show United Showbiz, she left her audience in awe by donning a striking black and white ruched gown that exquisitely flattered her figure.

Designed by a gifted local fashion designer, the gown was crafted from rich black suede fabric, featuring a three-quarter length that gracefully brushed the floor.

The design was thoughtfully constructed to highlight her upper silhouette, accentuating her elegance as she posed confidently in front of the cameras.

The Instagram video is below:

Empress Gifty shows off her bare face

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Empress Gifty, who turned heads with her no-makeup face in a viral video.

The multitalented female celebrity showed off her smooth and glowing face without makeup while rocking elegant outfits.

Some social media users have requested that Empress Gifty should share her skincare routine with them in the comments section.

