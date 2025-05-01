Award-winning gospel musician Empress Gifty has caused a stir with her makeup look in an old photo

The fashion influencer was photographed in a custom-made African print dress and heavy makeup

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after Ameyaw Debrah shared the photos online

Gospel musician Empress Gifty has always been one of the most fashionable female celebrities in Ghana.

In a throwback photo posted by celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah, the Watch Me hitmaker looked ethereal in a stylish African print dress at a star-studded event.

Old photo of Empress Gifty slaying in African print and heavy makeup trends online. Photo credit: @ameyawdebrah.

Empress Gifty attended a sold-out fashion show in a short-sleeved African print dress designed with black leather.

The style influencer wore a glamorous long hairstyle and heavy makeup with bold eyeshadow colours, blush and thin drawn brows that extended to her ears.

The celebrity mother accessorised her look with a beautiful handmade necklace and matching bracelets while posing for the cameras.

Ghanaian media personality Stacy Amoateng looked effortlessly chic in a black three-quarter-sleeved dress to the fashion show.

The outspoken television presenter looked gorgeous in an African braids hairstyle and heavy makeup that matched perfectly with her outfit.

In another photo, Ghanaian comedian Funny Face looked dapper in a black and white long-sleeve kaftan as he smiled for the cameras.

Tanzanian star Pokello Nare was the focus of attention with her stylish white ensemble and classy African print wrap dress.

Ghanaian musician Kwaw Kese thrilled the audience at the event with his impeccable dance moves and viral songs.

Empress Gifty suffers from makeup fail

Some social media users have commented on Empress Gifty, Stacy Amoateng and Funny Face's throwback photos on Instagram. Yen.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

i._o._darko stated:

"Abodaaaamm 😂 Fa wonsa bo wadwen mu."

thatshaihillgirl stated:

"The second slide is my fav 😃💅🏾."

Edwardaganesh stated:

"Back to back from Ameyaw Debrah 😂😂😂."

Dragvision Studio stated:

"Who is that lady in the first and second slide, though, Empress Gifty?"

barbarabonney stated:

"Is that Pokello? 😂."

Dragvision Studio stated:

"You forgot to add that this show was fully sponsored by her royal highness, Aisha Modi” 😀."

Georginablay1 stated:

"😂😂😂Stacy and Empress Gifty. Ameyaw, be careful😂."

Rhia Partey stated:

"I wasn't born yet."

Nahnah_ekuya stated:

"Where is the eyebrow 🤨 going to 😂😂😂."

omono___ stated:

"@ameyaw112 In the second slide, we see Gifty Osei and Afia Schwar in one person; therefore, the combination = Noko Schwar."

Dorothy_Akosua_Antwi stated:

"Kyerɛ Empress deɛ firi tete ooo, see her eyebrows @empress_gifty Mama come see yourself 😍."

Empress Gifty slays in a white outfit

Empress Gifty looked gorgeous in a white ensemble to perform at the 2025 MTN stands in worship on April 20, 2025.

She looked exquisite in a lace ensemble and yellow turban that elevated her stylish look as she danced beautifully on stage.

The Instagram video is below:

Empress Gifty prepares Ga Kenkey

Earlier, Yen.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Empress Gifty, who was spotted preparing kenkey at a popular food joint.

The host of the Ucook show actively engaged in the cooking process with food vendors for a new episode of her widely watched TV programme.

Some social media users applauded the host and her producers for shooting exciting new content.

