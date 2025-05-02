Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has popped up with a new slim look in her latest video

The mother of four, who has been on a weight loss journey, flaunted a new, slimmer look in the video

The video has triggered mixed reactions from her followers, some of whom were impressed while others disapproved of her new look

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has become the centre of public fascination following her dramatic physical transformation.

The Nollywood actress recently sparked widespread commentary after sharing new footage highlighting her significantly slimmer figure.

In her latest Instagram post, Mercy Johnson confidently displayed her transformed physique while modelling an outfit from designer Rogers Timi.

Actress Mercy Johnson is looking very slim in her latest video. Photo source: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

The video offered viewers multiple angles of her new silhouette, with fans quickly noting her visibly leaner curves, elongated neck, and reduced hip and buttock prominence—a marked departure from her previously fuller figure.

While her new slim look caught the attention of her followers, the mother of four seemed to indirectly address ongoing public commentary about her appearance.

"Happy Workers Day ❤️. I have a PHD in minding the business that makes me money❤️🥰 @rogerstimi for my outfit," she captioned the post.

Mercy Johnson, who balances her acting career with her role as a politician's wife, appears unbothered and was feeling her new body. Her confident demeanour in the video indicates satisfaction with her weight loss results, despite some fans expressing surprise at how dramatically her signature curves have changed

"Don't use any filter oo, so that it will just be like my real body. Zero filter...Hi guys, we are sold out for the magic tea. Whenever we have new stocks, we will inform you," she said in the video while insisting on a full video.

Watch Mercy Johnson's video below:

Reactions to Mercy Johnson's new slim look

The latest video of Mercy Johnson has sparked mixed reactions on social media. Despite the glaring contentment of the actress about her body, some felt she looked better in her old look. Many others have also fallen in love with the slim look. Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh sighted under the post.

hawaagyeman wanted some of Johnson's products:

"Looking good, how do we get the product in Ghana."

ke_tilda wrote:

"SHE IS 100 % beautiful and healthy for her age, and kids go, mama, you look good. Even if she wants to add what she doesn’t think is necessary, it’s just a little bit, but I prefer her to maintain her current look."

olivia_amara did not like the actress' new look:

"No be everybody slim dey fit, your curvy shape before was more fitting Mama they won't tell you the truth."

thedamzel237 was all for the new look:

"We don’t know what made her decide to lose weight! People post what they want the world to know, just like and past and stop judging because you don’t live with her and you know nothing about her!! Her life, her body, her choice! Mercy, you are very beautiful, skinny or chubby. I love you❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

pwettykoko said:

"Her weight loss, her choice...she looks perfect and younger now..watching my weight was the best decision i made in August 2024, now I am thanking myself❤️❤️❤️."

Actress Mercy Johnson poses with her husband, Prince Okojie, while pregnant with their 4th child in 2020. Photo source: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Original

Empress Gifty flaunts new look

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Empress Gifty, in a video, flaunted her current looks and opened up about her ongoing weight loss journey.

She shared that she was slimming down from size 18 to size 14 after she and a friend decided to get a physical makeover.

The video of Empress Gifty expressing excitement over her weight loss comes after recent efforts to enhance her beauty.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh