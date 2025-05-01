Davido marked his wife Chioma Adeleke’s 30th birthday with a lavish celebration attended by close friends and family

The Afrobeat star surprised her with a brand new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon during the party held on 30 April 2025

He expressed deep appreciation to Chioma for embracing his children and likened her to his late mother

Nigerian Afrobeat superstar, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reaffirmed his love for his wife, Chioma Adeleke, by showering her with gifts on her birthday.

To mark her 30th birthday, the Nigerian musician organised a lavish birthday party for his wife.

Afrobeat superstar, Davido, surprises Chioma with a brand new G wagon on her 30th birthday. Photo credit: @davido/IG.

The event was attended by close relatives of the couple and their friends.

Held on Wednesday, 30 April 2025, the birthday party was organised personally by Davido, and according to reports, it was the first time he had planned such an event.

During the celebration, Davido pulled his wife outside to surprise her with a brand new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, which was parked in the compound of the venue.

The expensive surprise gifts were reportedly the Afrobeat star’s way of showing his appreciation to Chioma for loving him unconditionally despite his imperfections and indiscretions.

While paying a glowing tribute to his wife, Davido suggested that she shared the same qualities as his late mother, strong and compassionate.

He also expressed his profound gratitude to her for accepting and embracing all his children wholeheartedly.

Davido and Chioma are set to organise their white wedding after their traditional wedding ceremony in June 2024. Photo credit: @davido/IG.

The couple's love story began many years ago, culminating in a traditional marriage in 2024.

Davido and Chioma traditionally tied the knot on 25 June 2024, with their white wedding scheduled for August 2025.

The official announcement for the white wedding was made in April 2025.

Davido and Chioma have been blessed with twins — a son and a daughter — whom they welcomed in October 2023, about a year after the tragic death of their son, Ifeanyi.

Below is the video capturing the moment Davdio presented the car to his wife:

Netizens celebrate Davido and Chioma

After videos of the birthday party emerged on social media, many netizens took to the comment section to celebrate Davido and Chioma.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@kwinn_mayor said:

"All round amazing blessings Chef Chi."

@chimxy9250 also said:

"Wetin una de use all these cars do God abeg it’s not even fine lol, all these will not matter in heaven but make e matter for me here on earth."

@mamillabeauty commented:

"Husband of the year."

@chi_success_electrical also commented:

"@davido is true definition of love."

