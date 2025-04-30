Davido has jokingly appealed to Ghanaian musician Black Sherif over his dominance on the music charts in Ghana

The Nigerian musician pleaded with Black Sherif to allow him to overtake him for the top spot of the Ghana Apple Music chart with his With You song

Davido's appeal to Black Sherif garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has appealed to Ghanaian musician Black Sherif over his dominance on the music charts in Ghana.

In an Instagram story shared on Monday, April 28, 2025, Davido shared a screenshot of the first 16 songs on the Ghana Apple Music Top Songs chart. The chart showed the Nigerian musician’s latest collaboration, With You featuring Omah Lay from his latest album, 5ive, climbing to the third spot.

However, the remaining fifteen slots on the chart were occupied by the songs from Black Sherif’s recently released Iron Boy album.

Singer Davido jokingly pleaded with Black Sherif to allow him to overtake him for the top spot of the chart with the With You music collaboration.

He jokingly wrote:

“@blacksherif_ IRON BOY .. how far make I enter #1 I wan screen shot 😂😂🇬🇭❤️.”

The Grammy-nominated Afrobeats singer’s Instagram story post garnered hilarious reactions from Ghanaians, who were not surprised to see Black Sherif’s second album, Iron Boy, dominating the Ghana Apple Music Top Songs chart.

Black Sherif, known in his private life as Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, has garnered widespread acclaim from music lovers around the world for his latest body of work, which he released on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

The Iron Boy album has generated significant buzz on social media and received positive reviews from music critics, who have recognised the project as one of the best in recent years. The album debuted at number 10 on the Billboard World Albums Chart less than a month after its worldwide release.

The album broke the record for the biggest opening-day streams for a Ghanaian album on Spotify, with 2 million streams, and charted at number 6 on the Spotify Top Debut Albums chart in the UK.

Black Sherif celebrated the album release with a six-day North American tour and an 11-day European tour, which began on April 4, 2025. The tour saw him perform at many international venues, including the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London.

Davido's appeal to Black Sherif stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

win_abraham commented:

"Obiaa w) ne master."

karteldeboss777 said:

"There is not a single trash song on that album. Blacko is a beast."

monacoboss233 wrote:

"He beg say make I enter 😂😂."

los_piero said:

"You can’t the boy blacko 🔥."

