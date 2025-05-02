Sam George, in a video, visited the headquarters of AirtelTigo Telecommunications in Accra with a convoy of vehicles on May 2, 2025

The Communications Minister visited the telecommunication company to acquaint himself with the company's operations

The video of Sam George visiting the AirtelTigo headquarters with a convoy drew criticism from Ghanaians on social media

The Minister of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has courted controversy after he visited the headquarters of AirtelTigo Telecommunications in Accra with a convoy of vehicles on Friday, May 2, 2025.

Sam George visits the AirtelTigo headquarters in Accra with a convoy. Photo source: @gharticles

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency made a grand entrance at the offices of the telecommunication company with police motorcycle personnel and three expensive, luxurious V8 cars: a 2023 Lexus LX600 and two Toyota Land Cruisers.

The video garnered criticisms from many Ghanaians, who questioned the Communications Minister’s decision to visit the company with a convoy resembling presidential convoys. Others were also surprised as the Ningo Prampram MP had criticised the previous NPP administration for similar conduct.

Beyond the viral moment, Samuel Nartey George visited the AirtelTigo headquarters to acquaint himself with the company's operations after his appointment by President John Dramani Mahama a few months ago.

The visit was also part of the Ningo-Prampram constituency MP’s recent tour of the major telecommunication companies in the country. It also marked the Honourable Minister’s first official visit to the network as the board chairman of the company.

Sam George interacts with President John Dramani Mahama at a public event. Photo source: Sam Nartey George

Source: Instagram

The Minister of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations received a warm welcome as he and his team, including his security detail, met the top officials of the company at the entrance of the AirtelTigo Ghana headquarters in Accra.

Honourable Sam George held a meeting with management, where he praised them for working tirelessly over the years to save the company from collapsing despite facing numerous financial challenges.

The Minister also received heavy applause as he interacted with the company’s Marketing and Sales Department and offered some words of encouragement.

Honourable Sam George also visited the other departments at the AirtelTigo Ghana head office to interact with the other staff members.

The Communications Minister also interacted with some AirtelTigo customers and assured them of quality service and a total reset in the coming weeks.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians criticise Sam George

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

simonomani commented:

"Position sweet 😂😂😂."

xx_logann said:

"Can't he open his own door?"

starsarena commented:

"Just a public servant living like a King! Power dey sweet 😂."

oforikingsley3 said:

"The show of bravado! Are we really going to see the change we so yearn for!!"

methodistcollegenebraska wrote:

"More than JM mpo."

dreamz_amoateng commented:

"As young as you are, someone has to open your vehicle door, hmmmmm."

Policeman stops driver for joining Mahama's convoy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a policeman stopped a driver after he joined President John Mahama's convoy on the road.

The driver, whose car was unregistered, was asked to park his car by the roadside for interrogation over his actions.

The video of the incident garnered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians who shared their opinions on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh