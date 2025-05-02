President John Mahama, in a video, attended the national launch of the Black Star Experience with his children on Thursday, May 1, 2025

Farida Mahama and Shahid Mahama were later spotted engaging in a friendly conversation as they jammed to Nacee's performance

Kumawood actors Michael Afranie, Abrobe, Adanko, Nana Yeboah, Kala Kumasi, and others also attended the launch of the experience

President John Dramani Mahama attended the national launch of the Black Star Experience with his children on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

The event was attended by numerous high-profile Ghanaian personalities, including Kumawood actors like Michael Afranie, Abrobe, Adanko, Nana Yeboah, Kala Kumasi, and others.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Abeiku Santana, Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, presidential staffer for the Black Star Experience, Rex Omar, and YouTuber Wode Waya were also in attendance at the event.

In a series of videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the president was accompanied by his children, Farida Mahama and Shahid Mahama, and a security detail as he arrived at the high-profile event held at the Freedom and Justice Monument at the Black Star Square in Accra.

The president and his children arrived in grand style with his bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Extreme Edition, which was gifted to him by his younger brother, Ibrahim Mahama.

As President Mahama got to his designated sitting position, he asked his daughter and son to take the seats behind him. He later joined other dignitaries and attendees as they stood for the Ghanaian National Anthem to be played before the commencement of the Black Star Experience national launch event.

Farida Mahama and Shahid Mahama were later spotted engaging in a friendly conversation and nodding their heads in excitement as award-winning gospel musician Nacee thrilled them and other guests at the event with an electrifying live band performance.

President Mahama’s arrival at the national launch of the Black Star Experience with Farida and Shahid marked his latest public appearance at a public event with his children in a while since he returned to power after winning the 2024 general elections.

Over the years, the president has often shown the close bond he has with his children whenever they appear in public together. The president’s kids had previously been spotted at the 68th Independence Anniversary Commemoration parade that was held at the Jubilee House on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

President Mahama and his children also stole the spotlight as they shared the dancefloor with the First Lady, Lordina Mahama, during the Presidential Dinner a few months ago.

What is the Black Stars Experience?

The Black Stars Experience is a flagship program from President Mahama and his NDC government aimed at revitalising the tourism, culture, and creative arts industries in Ghana.

The program was launched to redefine and affirm Ghanaian identity, attract investments, create new jobs, and increase tourism.

The Black Stars Experience will involve a year-round celebration in all the major entertainment, artistic, and educational disciplines to establish Ghana as the gateway to Africa for the global diaspora.

Reactions to Mahama attending event with children

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

D_banky21 commented:

"Farida was like Dad, Where should I sit? 😂😂😂."

thelady_beauty said:

"Present dad🤭."

AmablueQ wrote:

"Baeb is here awwn🥰🥰🥰."

