Kwame A-Plus, in an interview, dismissed claims that the wealthy financed his 2024 general election campaign

The Gomoa Central MP stated that he successfully conducted his political campaign using his own funds

Kwame A-Plus also dismissed claims of financial links to the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST)

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Controversial musician and member of parliament for the Gomoa Central constituency, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, has dismissed claims that wealthy individuals financed his campaigns up to the 2024 general elections.

Kwame A-Plus dismisses claims of campaign funding and wealth from BOST contracts. Photo source: @kwameaplus

Source: Instagram

In an interview with media personalities Frema Adunyame and Nana Tuffour Boateng on Channel One TV’s UpsideDown show, the political activist stated that he successfully conducted his political campaign using the funds he had accumulated over the years.

He noted that there was no wealthy Ghanaian individual who could publicly claim to have sponsored his campaign with their funds.

“I ran my campaign. There is no big man in Ghana here who can go anywhere and say A-Plus came to me for GH₵1 when he was campaigning. Kwame A-Plus is grounded. I have money. I went independent and beat both NPP and NDC. Go and ask them. On the day of the elections, they came to do their skirmishes, and I showed them that this is the street.”

The Gomoa Central constituency MP noted that he secured the important victory in his parliamentary elections because he was the representative of the street.

Kwame A-Plus also dismissed allegations linking his vast wealth to his past ties with the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST).

“I have a lot of money, so when I hear people claim that I made my money from BOST, I just listen and say, 'You people do not know money.' I am not satisfied.”

The regular United Showbiz panellist stated that he declined to address the controversy surrounding his past ties with BOST because the attention he was enjoying from it was beneficial to his business ventures.

Kwame A-Plus celebrates with his constituents after winning his parliamentary elections. Photo source: @kwameaplus

Source: Instagram

The member of parliament for the Gomoa Central constituency said the negative perception of him earning huge sums of money from BOST helped him gain access to the wealthy individuals in Ghana.

He said that the rich individuals used to invite him into their circles because they believed the rumours of him making a lot of money from the government enterprise.

He added that contrary to the rumours, he did not make any money from his contract with the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST).

Kwame A-Plus’ remarks come amid his recent issues with the Attorney General of Ghana, Dr Dominic Ayine. The Gomoa Central MP accused Dr Ayine of being a thief on social media and dared him to respond.

He also alleged that the Attorney General took campaign funds from businessman Mr Sledge, who is the CEO of Goldridge.

In a response to Kwame A-Plus’ allegations during a press briefing on April 30, Dominic Ayine challenged the outspoken Gomoa Central MP to air his knowledge about the National Service Scheme (NSS) scandal involving ghost names, insinuating that the MP was complicit.

A-Plus, displeased with the Attorney General’s claims, went on social media and insulted him before he later deleted the post. He later apologised to Dr Ayine over his derogatory remarks.

The TikTok video with the interview snippet is below:

A-Plus' remarks about campaign funding stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Brainiac-sama commented:

"If this guy hadn't been in parliament, I'd have never known how corrupt he can be."

Yaw_303 said:

"This guy is inconsistent. In a separate interview he granted, he showed gratitude to Sledge, Fada Dickson, and the likes for their support in the campaign."

akosuabadu wrote:

"This guy went to sit on United Showbiz UTV and was thanking Kennedy for helping him fund his campaign. I stand to be corrected 🙏."

Mahama Ayariga clarifies A-Plus' Majority Caucus status

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama Ayariga clarified A-Plus' status as a member of the Majority Caucus in Parliament amid claims that he was removed from the caucus WhatsApp platform.

Amid the Gomoa Central MP's feud with Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, Ayariga, as the Majority leader, confirmed that A-Plus was still a member of the caucus and had not been axed as claimed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh