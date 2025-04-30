Gomoa Central MP Kwame A Plus has dropped a new allegation against the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine

In a post on Facebook, A Plus alleged that Dr Ayine had sought to facilitate a bribe for Parliament's Appointments Committee

A Plus' outrage follows claims made by the Attorney General in response to an earlier allegation by the MP

Gomoa Central MP Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has blasted the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine.

In a post on Facebook, A Plus described Dr Ayine in unprintable words and accused him of trying to facilitate a bribe for the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

A Plus' angry post was in reaction to a press conference held by the Attorney General on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

AG Dominic Ayine reacts to A Plus' allegations

At the press conference, which was to brief the media on the progress of cases under his prosecution, Dr Ayine used the opportunity to clear the air on an earlier allegation against him by A Plus.

The Gomoa Central MP, a few weeks ago, called out Dr Ayine on social media, calling him a thief while daring him to respond.

In response, the Attorney General indicated that A Plus called him a thief because he [Ayine] too campaign funds from Mr Sledge. Known as Sledge Nana Yaw Doudu, he is the CEO of Goldridge.

Dr Ayine further threw a challenge to A Plus to speak on the National Service Scheme (NSS) scandal involving ghost names and say what he [A Plus] knew about it.

A Plus hits back at AG Ayine

Not long after the AG's speech, A Plus appeared online with a rebuttal. According to him, he was not talking about anything related to Sledge.

He claimed that Dr Ayine had gone to be for 500,000 Cedis as a bribe for the Appointments Committee during the vetting of President John Mahama's ministerial nominees.

A Plus went ahead to describe the Attorney as an 'old fool', adding that he would reset his brain.

"No!! That is not true. What I said was because according to my information, you went to beg for 500 thousand cedis that you were going to use it to bribe the appointment Committee of Parliament. And for your information, you are not the only one. If you are an old fool, I'll reset your brain. Stupid man!"

See A Plus' post against Dr Ayine below:

