An Uber driver heaped praises on President John Dramani Mahama for what he described as good governance since he assumed office

The driver proposed that because of President Mahama's good governance, he should be allowed to lead the country till he dies

Social media users who watched the video shared their varied opinions in the comment section of the post

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

An Uber driver shared his thoughts on President John Dramani Mahama’s second tenure since he assumed office on January 7, 2025.

The young man said he was grateful to President John Mahama for the reduction in prices of fuel and some goods since he took over from the Akufo-Addo-led government.

In a video on X, the Uber driver said he wants President Mahama to govern the country till he dies, since he is making the country economically stable.

He added that even if the President decides not to contest for the highest office again, he would mobilise people to demonstrate to compel John Mahama to run for the job.

“We will allow President John Mahama to govern Ghana till he dies. We will demonstrate and ensure it happens. See the way he has reduced fuel prices since he assumed power. Aside from that, he has reduced the prices of other items, and there is some relief in town. We will continue to vote for him as President. We thank him so much.”

John Mahama took office as president for the first time on 24 July 2012, when President Mills died in office. This made him the first vice president to assume the presidency following the death of his predecessor.

He contested and won the presidential race in December 2012 to continue his governance. However, he lost his bid for a second term in 2016.

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was elected to become President. He governed from 2017 to 2025. Getting to the end of his leadership, several Ghanaians often complained of hardship in the country.

The Uber driver said he believes President Mahama should govern for a long time because he seems to be bringing several changes that are helping to better the lives of Ghanaians.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians support Uber driver’s call

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @eddie_hub on X. Read them below:

@kwabenaMarabola said:

“The fuel prices have dropped drastically.”

@DanK_2022 wrote:

“The reduction we are seeing is welcome. I wish it goes down further.”

@ananse__kwaku said:

“I have been saying this. Ghanaians don't care who will stay in power for long or whatever. So far as you do what the people want, you can stay as long as you want. @JDMahama Do what the people want and you will not only serve a 3rd term, but forever.”

@MasahoodM wrote:

“Genius Mahama will lead Ghana for a longer period. NPP never again.”

@BJoelism said:

“The third term de3, he for go by force.”

@iamogidigidi wrote:

“John Mahama should change the constitution and run till he reaches 92.”

Driver lands in trouble with policeman

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian driver joined the presidential convoy on the street and got into trouble with the police.

The police directed the man, whose car had a DV plate, to park by the roadside after he attempted to swerve.

The video of the incident between the policeman and the driver garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh