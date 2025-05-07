Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo has gone viral after he made a video reacting to Barcelona's painful Champions League exit

He noted that he had been mended by the result after he suffered a broken heart with Real Madrid's exit in the quarter-finals

The video of Yaw Dabo got many people laughing hard in the comments section, while others shared their views on the match

Diminutive Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo reacted to Barcelona's painful exit in the UEFA Champions League as Inter Milan's progressed to the finals of the tournament.

Real Madrid fan Yaw Dabo reacts to Barcelona's Champions League semi-final exit. Image Credit: Getty Images and @yawdabo_adwenkese3

Source: TikTok

Yaw Dabo's reaction to Champions League semis

Yaw Dabo took to his official TikTok account, @yawdabo_adwenkese3, to share his honest reaction to the Champions League semi-final second-leg match between Barcelona and Inter Milan.

As a staunch Real Madrid fan, the diminutive Kumawood actor pledged his support for any team that played against their biggest rivals. In this case, the team he was supporting was the Italian giants.

In the video, he shouted and celebrated while making hand gestures while sharing his views on the match. He noted that his broken heart had been mended after Barcelona were sent packing.

"If Nadia gave me a broken heart, my heart would not break; if Beyoncé gave me a broken heart, my heart would not break," he said in the video.

Towards the end of the video, the ECG took away Dabo's lights, and his reaction to it got many people laughing.

The actor also referenced Real Madrid being knocked out of the tournament by Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

"Herh, Inter? This win is broken heart win 😂😂😂"

Reactions to Yaw Dabo's celebrating Barcelona loss

Many Real Madrid and Inter Milan fans thronged to the comments section to celebrate with Yaw Dabo, while other Barcelona fans noted that they would be back again to claim the title.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the trending video of Dabo celebrating his rival team's painful exit from the Champions League:

AFRICA🌍 said:

"Yamal was the only player I enjoyed watching last night as a Madrid fan I am highly proud of him but Barca fans stop blaming your players 120 minutes is not for the weak learn from Madrid 😜."

Akosuah❤️💦🥵 said:

"Barcelona Comeback didn’t Come 💔😂."

s4s.elvis said:

"ECG Dey worry o🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Bino Lee 💰 said:

"Nothing sweet pass against 😂😂😂."

Rapture☑️ said:

"At this point if we loose on Sunday koraa I don't care oo, mo nku y3n wai 😂😂🥰🥰 Hala inter Madrid."

Real Madrid fans are celebrating Barcelona's exit from the Champions League after a loss to Inter Milan on May 6, 2025. Image Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Hansi Flick blames referee for UCL exit

YEN.com.gh also reported that coach Hansi Flick pointed fingers at the officiating referees following Barcelona's UCL exit on Tuesday night (May 6).

The German coach suggested that key decisions unfairly disadvantaged his side, hinting that the referee had played a role in the outcome of the match.

With their European hopes dashed, Flick and his squad have shifted focus to a crucial La Liga encounter against fierce rivals, Real Madrid, on Sunday, May 11.

