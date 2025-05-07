Veteran actor Agya Koo’s son, Alex Adu Mensah, celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, May 6, 2025

The Kumawood movie star, in a TikTok video, sent an emotional message to his son about his new milestone

Agya Koo also shared a photo of his son, Alex Adu Mensah, looking grown up as he prayed for God to bless his life

Veteran Kumawood actor Alexander Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo’s son Alex Adu Mensah, celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

In a video shared by the comic actor on TikTok, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tete Mmofra Film and Music production sent an emotional message to his son to mark his new milestone.

Agya Koo also shared a photo of his son, Alex Adu Mensah, looking all grown up as he prayed for God to reward him with long life, good health, reverence for elders, and wisdom to navigate his journey through life as he grows into his teenage years.

The Kumawood actor advised his son to show respect to the people he would encounter in his daily life, including the elderly and children younger than him.

The actor, who recently started his podcast, also urged him to put his faith in God to grant him all his heart's desires. He also prayed for protection for his son.

In the caption of the social media post, he wrote:

“Happy Birthday, My Lovely Son Alex Adu Mensah. As you are celebrating your birthday today, may Heaven celebrate with you now and forever. You will be greater and bigger than me. 🙏 You know Daddy loves you. ❤️”

Agya Koo’s relationship with his children

Despite being one of the most prominent public figures in Ghana, Agya Koo has kept his kids out of the limelight. Aside from his daughter, Maame Brago, the actor’s son, Alex Adu Mensah, has rarely been spotted in public, and little is known about him.

The actor recently garnered attention after he addressed his daughter's claims about him not being supportive of her musical ambitions.

Agya Koo, who also doubles as a musician, said he was supportive of his daughter entering the Ghanaian music industry, but he wanted her to focus on her education, which he felt was more important to her success in future.

He also recounted how he warned his ex-wife against encouraging Maame Birago to prioritise her music career ahead of her education.

Below is the video of Agya Koo celebrating his son on his birthday:

Netizens wish Agya Koo's son on birthday

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Yaa papabi commented:

"Happy birthday, Alex. Grow in grace, favour, and long life. Be a blessing to Ghana like your daddy did. 🙏❤️."

Angie said:

"Goodness and mercy shall follow you, son, all the days of your life. Happy birthday 🎂 our king 🤴 ❤️."

K frimpong commented:

"Happy birthday to you. God bless you. l love you."

Source: YEN.com.gh