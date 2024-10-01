A former Electoral Commission Chairperson, Mrs Charlotte Osei, has celebrated her 30th anniversary since she was called to the Bar

In a social media post to begin the legal year, Charlotte said 2024 marks her 30th year at the Bar and thanked God for his goodness

Several people who saw her post on X thronged the comment section to congratulate and wish her well in the years ahead

Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) Charlotte Osei commemorated her 30th anniversary call to the Ghana Bar.

Mrs Osei attended the University of Ghana, where she obtained her LLB in 1992, and the Ghana School of Law, where she received her law degree and was called to the Bar in 1994.

Former EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei celebrates her 30th anniversary at the Bar. Photo credit: @char_osei

In a post on X, the former EC boss said she was grateful to God for bringing her this far and thankful for her support system, which enables her to function as a lawyer without much stress.

“Grateful for a new legal year. Grateful for 30 years at the Bar! Thankful for God’s unfailing goodness and mercies #stillstanding,” she said.

Charlotte Osei holds a Master of Laws (LL.M) from Queen's University, Canada and a Master in Business Leadership (MBL) from the University of South Africa.

The former EC boss also has sufficient experience in several aspects of law, specialising in Corporate/Business Law, banking, investment, and employment law.

Netizens congratulate Charlotte Osei for 30 years at the Bar

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on Charlotte Osei's post. Read them below:

@afriyie_ankrah said:

"Well done, Mrs Osei. Flourishing years ahead"

@JusticeSremSai wrote:

"Oohhw ☺️ We’re called on the same day, 17 years apart 😁😁😁 - the first batch to celebrate anniversary. Happy 30th #StillStanding 🥳🙌🏽"

@Nacee67_Yaw said:

"Wow, 30 years at the bar isn't a child's play. Congratulations to you and cheers to much Greater accomplishments. Bless you"

@GodfredNii5 wrote:

"Congratulations ma'am. My wife will surely persue this law course and become like you one day. You're a motivation to many young ladies. God bless you"

@olivierajoe said:

"Congratulations! Great and resilience woman of all standards. The Almighty continue to guard and guide you always 🙏 "

Charlotte Osei marks her 55th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the former EC Chairperson shared images wearing a white tee shirt and denim jeans on her 55th birthday.

Her hairstyle for the day also complemented her outfit and showed her distinctive style.

Many wished her well and complimented her on her looks.

