Appiah Stadium in a video he shared on his TikTok page was in the Manhyia area with Kwame Ahenfie when they spotted Otumfou's convoy

The two men could not hold back their excitement as the fleet of luxury cars zoomed by, dancing and screaming happily

The convoy consisted of Otumfuo's vintage Rolls Royce and numerous Toyota Land Cruisers as well as police vehicles

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian NDC supporter Appiah Stadium and social media sensation Kwame Ahenfie were filled with excitement when they spotted the convoy of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II passing through the Manhyia area on Monday, May 7, 2025.

Appiah Stadium excites after seeing Otumfuo's convoy. Photo source: appiahstadium

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on Appiah Stadium’s TikTok page, the two men were seen standing by the roadside, dancing, shouting, and cheering as the convoy of luxury vehicles moved past. The convoy included the Asantehene’s vintage Rolls Royce, several black Toyota Land Cruisers, and police vehicles.

The highlight of the convoy was the Asantehene’s Rolls Royce 20/25. This vintage car was manufactured between 1929 and 1936. Only 3,827 units were produced, and over 70 percent are still in use today. The one used by Otumfuo is about 89 years old and has served three Asantehenes.

Otumfuo Osei Agyemang Prempeh II was the first to use it in 1935 during a durbar that marked the reunion of the Asante Confederacy. After his death in 1970, Otumfuo Opoku Ware II took over and used the car for 29 years. The current Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has been using it since he was enstooled in 1999.

The sighting of the convoy happened a day after the Asantehene celebrated his 75th birthday. Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, born Nana Barima Kwaku Duah on May 6, 1950, is one of Ghana’s most respected traditional rulers. He is the third son and youngest of five children born to Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II and Nana Kwame Boakye-Dankwa.

He marked 26 years on the Golden Stool on April 26, 2025, after being enstooled as the 16th Asantehene in 1999.

Appiah Stadium the famous Ghanaian social media sensation. Photo source: appiahstadium

Source: TikTok

Appiah Stadium's reaction to Otumfou's convoy stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

idea said:

"Appiah stadium ,you do all."

stellawhler commented:

"l love you people 😁😁😁Appiah stadium and Kwame Ahenfie,keep on."

Kingofalljay said:

"Otumfuo even wave at him ooh."

ShÀkËr🇬🇧 commented:

"Appiah I want to be part of your setting pls."

Otumfuo speaks on Mamponghene's burial

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a one-week observation for the late Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, will be held on May 12, 2025, at the Amaniampong Silver Stool Palace. The 86-year-old passed away while serving as caretaker of Asanteman during Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s absence.

The Asantehene, who returned from an overseas trip to the news of his death, has instructed the Mampong Traditional Council to fast-track funeral arrangements.

He expects the burial to take place less than a month after the one-week observation. In the Asante Kingdom, the Mamponghene is second only to the Asantehene in rank.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh