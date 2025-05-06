





Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Former National Service Personnel (NSP) at First Atlantic Bank, Deborah Seyram Adablah, reported herself to the Ghana Police Service after she was handed a 45-day jail term after a bench warrant was issued for her immediate arrest on May 5, 2025.

Deborah Seyram Adablah turns herself in for a 45-day jail term. Image Credit: @eyeamdhat

Source: TikTok

Deborah Seyram Adablah at the police station

The bench warrant came at the back of Seyram, who made disparaging comments about the judge presiding over her case with the former First Atlantic Bank’s former CFO, Ernest Kwasi Nimako.

The videos were shared on her social media pages, which caught the attention of the judge and caused a stir online.

After showing up at the Accra High Court on May 6, 2025, by her own free will without waiting to be arrested by the Ghana Police Service, she was served a 45-day jail term.

In light of this, she went live on her official TikTok account to show her thousands of followers that she was turning herself in.

In the video screen recorded from her TikTok Live and shared online, Seyram was seen pleading with the Police personnel to make a call to a lady to give her instructions to take care of her pet dog.

She noted that she would be in jail for 45 days and hence needed someone to ensure that her dog was well fed and that her dog could not live in her apartment alone.

Reactions to Seyram's video

Below are the reactions of social media users to the trending video of Seyram reporting herself to the police:

Manye Shatta said:

"Seyeram is really born bold"

Memer❤️ said:

"See seyram mistake was still talking about this whole issue after the court judgement she could have simple moved on and start some good content creation."

Prettygirl_Anna😩 said:

"The fact that she walked to the police station all by herself !! That’s very bold of her 👏hmm Ghana smh 🤦 and criminals are roaming freely"

sweet cream said:

"Tis too harsh , she just a young girls trying to survive, no one is perfect 😍"

Deborah Seyram Adablah's court appearance over the case with her former boss. Image Credit: @eyeamdhat

Source: Facebook

Seyram Adablah heads to the High Court

YEN.com.gh reported that former National Service personnel, Deborah Seyram Adablah, stirred reactions online after posting a video of herself en route to the Accra High Court.

The video, captured during her Uber ride, came in the wake of a bench warrant issued against her over alleged disparaging comments made about the presiding judge in her ongoing case.

Despite the legal tension, Adablah appeared calm in the clip, prompting a wave of support from her followers.

Many of her fans flooded the comments section with encouraging messages, expressing solidarity and weighing in on the unfolding legal saga.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh