Maame Serwaa, the wife of Kumawood actor Lil Win, turned many heads online when she shared a video on her TikTok page

To entertain her TikTok followers, she sang trending Ghanaian songs from Sista Afia and Amerado and another from King Caspa

Many people talked about Maame Serwaa's radiant skin and her fine figure, which she flaunted in the trending video on her handle

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian-American entrepreneur Maame Serwaa, who also doubles as the wife of Kumawood actor Lil Win, left many people in awe as she captivated them with her beauty.

Lil Win’s wife, Maame Serwaa, flaunts her beautiful figure. Image Credit: @mrsnkansaohemaapretygold and @officiallilwin

Source: TikTok

Maame Serwaa dances in TikTok video

On her TikTok page, Maame Serwaa shared a lovely video of herself looking joyful and cheerful while showing off her fine looks.

Dressed casually, she wore a black fitted jumpsuit that accentuated her fine figure. She covered up with a blue jeans jacket with long sleeves.

The US-based entrepreneur styled her look by carrying a black medium-sized handbag, as if she were stepping out for an errand to the grocery store or an outing.

Maame Serwaa showed that her marriage with Lil Win was still standing firm despite her living in the US with their children and him living in Ghana. She showed off her sparkling wedding ring while she sang and danced.

In one of the videos, she sang and danced to Ghanaian musician King Caspa's Banku Ta. In another video, she performed a song from singer Sista Afia and rapper Amerado called 2 Things.

While singing and dancing, she twirled, turned her back and showed off how much her physical appearance had changed over the years.

Reactions to Maame Serwaa's dance video

Many people thronged the comments section to fill it with hearts and exciting emojis expressing how much they admired how beautiful she looked in the lovely video.

Others could not hold back their words as they showered her with lovely compliments for her radiant skin, perfectly installed wig and pleasant outfit.

Others also encouraged her to do more of such dance videos and share them on her TikTok account, expressing love for that kind of content.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the trending videos of Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, showing off her fine figure and beauty:

celestina eshun said:

"Mum u are beautiful paaaa"

adwoa papabi said:

"Ohemaa 🙏I like your dress oooo and your wig 🥰😁🙏."

🦋Mimi2cute🥰 said:

"Nice one mommy ❤️💯"

Lil Win’s wife, Maame Serwaa, slays in traditional attire. Image Credit: @mrsnkansaohemaapretygold

Source: TikTok

Maame Serwaa flaunts her natural glow

YEN.com.gh also reported on the wife of Kumawood actor Lil Win, Maame Serwaa's beauty as she showed off in a makeup-free video posted on TikTok. The lovely video captured the celebrity mom confidently flaunting her flawless fair skin, to the admiration of fans.

In the video’s caption, she credited her radiant complexion to LinGlow/LGB, a skincare brand she represents as an ambassador. Her natural beauty quickly drew positive reactions, with many Ghanaians praising her glow and urging her to embrace her bare face more often.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh