Yaa Gifty, the surviving wife of a passionate Asante Kotoko fan, Pooley, shared a heartwarming video of herself mourning her late husband, and this got many people emotional.

Pooley's wife mourns him

Pooley's wife took to her TikTok page to share an update with her followers on how she was faring after the passing of her husband, who doubled as a die-hard fan of the Ghanaian football club, Asante Kotoko.

In the touching video, she was dressed in all black in a simple outfit made out of Ghanaian funeral cloth.

In a sad state, she sang sensational gospel singer, Odehyieba Priscilla's trending song titled The Prayer Song.

She sang the song with so much emotion while the lovely pictures of her late husband moved like a slideshow in the background.

Details of Pooley's death

On February 3, 2025, Pooley was fatally stabbed during a match between Nsoatreman and Asante Kotoko after a heated altercation with an unidentified individual.

Video of Pooley's wife

Reactions to Yaa Gifty's touching video

Many people thronged the comment section to share encouraging words with Yaa Gifty after watching her sad video.

Others, who were staunch football fans, also mourned Pooley and spoke about how much they had missed him at games and how he used to lighten the atmosphere at games.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the touching video of Pooley's wife, Yaa Gifty:

Cecilia Debuo said:

"it pains of what you did after the death of your late husband Nana pooley for you to find peace you have to accept your step children"

Adutwumwaammorosa said:

"Ah Pooley ....waha menua yi 😭😭😭😭💔💔💔"

Sweety Nicy said:

"God be with you and your family 🙏🙏🙏🙏😘😘😭😭🤝"

Slaybyadwoa said:

"Everything will be fine dear 😭"

Daddy's Favorite 💙 said:

"Awww sis I don't know you but I really love you ,I pray God strengthen you ok , Everything will be fine 🥰🥰🥰"

🇬🇭Kwadwo Sarfo said:

"Am sad today because of this video sorry Nana pooley we will remember you forever."

Pictures from Pooley's funeral

Kotoko official responds to Nsoatreman FC Threat

YEN.com.gh reported that Nsoatreman FC declared its intention to withdraw from the ongoing Ghana Premier League, citing safety concerns following recent tragic events.

The club's decision came in the wake of the death of Pooley, a well-known supporter of Asante Kotoko, which led to a temporary suspension of league activities. The incident intensified discussions around fan and team safety at league venues.

Despite the seriousness of the concerns raised, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has yet to issue an official response to Nsoatreman FC’s announcement, leaving uncertainty around the club's future in the competition.

