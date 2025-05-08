Miracle Adoma, the wife of celebrated Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma, gave Ghanaians a look into his recovery

She took to her social media pages to share a heartwarming video of her singing praises to God while he rested on her chest

Many people admired their bond, while others hailed Miracle for staying by his side while he recovered from his eye injury

Miracle Adoma, the wife of celebrated Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma, warmed many hearts when she shared a video of them praising God for his full recovery.

Miracle Adoma shares an update on Kofi Adoma

Miracle Adoma took to her Facebook and TikTok accounts to share a video that brought so much joy to their fans and several Ghanaians.

In the heartwarming video, Miracle was singing praises to God while her husband's head rested on her chest. She made hand gestures with a bright smile all over her face.

The song Kofi Adoma's wife sang was by London-based Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Hamilton's My Meditations.

What happened to Kofi Adoma?

On December 21, 2024, Kofi Adoma was in Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region to cover an event at the Dormaahene’s Palace for Angel TV.

The occasion was held in honour of the 25th anniversary of Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II and included a traditional musketry display, a customary highlight of such royal ceremonies.

Tragedy struck as Mr Adoma was filming the arrival of the chief. According to reports, a bodyguard fired a musket at close range, and the resulting blast sent gunpowder and debris into his face, leaving both of his eyes severely injured.

Reactions to Miracle Adoma's video

The highlight of the comment section was people praising Kofi Adoma for making the right choice in making Miracle Adoma his wife.

They admired how she was always by his side after the unfortunate incident that took place at the Dormaa festival, which resulted in his eyes getting seriously injured and requiring surgery.

Many people in the comment section spoke about their admiration for their bond and prayed for a love like theirs.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the trending video of Miracle and Kofi:

Adepa said:

"Kofi Adoma really made a good choice 🥰."

QUEEN 👸 CHRISTIANA ❤️🦋 said:

"In the comments section people are saying when you choose a good woman 😔my dear comment friend 🥰the key is when you treat your woman Good and respect her you a man will be Blessed 🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️."

Johnny said:

"When you choose the right partner, they will always be there for you, no matter what."

Philadel Akosua said:

"The table has turn now is Mrs Adoma hiding the face of bra Kofi God bless you our King❤."

👗DerezzFashion🪡✂️ said:

God bless you soo much. love you soo much."

Dollar$Bill💵 said:

"God bles you soo much woman of substance…your kind is rare ❤️❤️❤️."

@Obeng Enock Senior said:

"God bless me a woman like Mrs Adoma🙏🥰 🙏🙏🙏."

Kofi Adoma hints at full recovery

YEN.com.gh reported that renowned journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani sparked hope and excitement among his fans after sharing positive details about his recovery.

In the emotional post, Kofi expressed immense joy at seeing his wife, Miracle Adoma, in high spirits, noting how much her happiness meant to him after enduring months of struggle due to his eye injury.

The media personality also hinted at a significant improvement in his condition, suggesting he may have fully regained his eyesight, a development many Ghanaians have celebrated online.

