Great Ampong, in a video, was spotted eating a meal of boiled plantain with garden egg stew, salted tilapia, and pear

The gospel musician advised Ghanaians to travel from the city to their villages to enjoy natural and nutritious meals

Great Ampong's new look got many Ghanaians concerned and raised allegations of skin bleaching

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Award-winning veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong, popularly known as Great Ampong, has attracted attention after the latest video of him surfaced on social media.

Gospel musician Great Ampong goes viral with his new look. Photo source: @officialgreatampong

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video shared by the Akokofunu hitmaker on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, he was spotted singing as he enjoyed a meal of boiled plantain with garden egg stew, salted tilapia, and pear.

The gospel musician advised Ghanaians to travel from the city to their villages to enjoy natural and nutritious meals instead of eating foods like pizza and shawarma.

Great Ampong beamed with excitement as he shared how he was enjoying a private vacation close to a cocoa farm in his village. He said the local foods made him look younger than his age.

The video of the gospel musician eating the local meal in his village drew reactions from many Ghanaians, who raised concerns about his appearance. Many questioned whether Ampong had been bleaching his skin, as he appeared to have become fairer in complexion than he used to be a few years ago.

In recent years, Ampong has found himself at the centre of controversy on multiple occasions, which has negatively impacted his career and reputation.

Great Ampong’s past controversies

Great Ampong received backlash from Ghanaians after he disparaged President John Dramani Mahama in a campaign song he composed for former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) before the 2024 general elections. The song titled Ɛmmoa Asɛm Nkoaa featured Kaakyire Kwame Appiah and Naphtali.

In the song, the gospel musician, a staunch NPP supporter, accused President Mahama of degrading Ghanaian politics and stated that he did not deserve to be elected the leader of the country. He also made controversial remarks about Ghanaians, describing them as people who exhibit animalistic behaviour.

In February 2025, Ampong released a new song, Apology, which he used to express regrets for his harsh remarks and apologised to both President John Mahama and Ghanaians. He also noted that he had learned from the mistakes he made after entering Ghanaian politics.

The gospel musician was also previously reported to have been suspended by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church after investigations showed that he had violated some rules and beliefs of the church.

Watch the video below:

Great Ampong's new look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians on social media below:

PAY DAY commented:

"Ampong, what cream are you using."

Selasi Afrique said:

"So is bleaching part of the drip anaa? Woho be bon papa."

Perfect Will commented:

"Oh Papa, that dark colour was really nice and enough o. Please stop this cream you are using. Blessings."

user4220800076684 wrote:

"Masa, stop bleaching. What is this?"

Yaw Tog flaunts a new look

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Tog flaunted a new look as he joined a TikTok trend in a video that surfaced on social media.

The rapper had a braided Afro hairstyle, which was different from his regular low-cut hairstyle.

Yaw Tog's new look garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians, who thronged to the comment section on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh