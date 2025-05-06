Miracle Adoma, in a video, was in a celebratory mood as she sang and danced to a gospel song inside a plush room

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's wife hinted that her husband was making progress in his recovery from his eye injury

Kofi Adoma is currently abroad, undergoing surgeries to restore his eyesight after he was shot in December 2024

Renowned Ghanaian media personality Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's wife, Miracle Adoma, aka Nana Abena Etruba, shared another positive update about her husband.

The journalist’s wife took to her official TikTok page to share a video of herself jubilating as she sang and danced to a gospel song beside a bed in a plush room.

In the caption of the social media post, Miracle Adoma hinted that there was positive news concerning her husband, Kofi Adoma’s eye injury, after several surgeries.

She wrote the popular name 'Mawuli,' which means 'There is a God' in the Ewe language in the Ghanaian setting.

The post comes a few weeks after she shared a video of her husband walking on the street abroad without any assistance from her or another woman who escorted him.

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani’s eye injury and surgeries

Kofi Adoma sustained a severe injury after he was accidentally shot during the Kwafie festival held annually in Dormaa in the Brong Ahafo Region of Ghana in December 2024.

The renowned journalist, who was covering the festival, which also marked Dormaahene Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II's 25th anniversary celebration, sustained the injury while conducting interviews.

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani was flown to Dubai in January for emergency eye surgery after Ibrahim Mahama, a renowned businessman and younger brother of President John Dramani Mahama, came to his rescue and donated $115,000 to help with his recovery from the injury.

Many weeks after staying abroad and undergoing several surgeries, Kofi Adoma returned in March 2025 and held a press briefing with his family members and chiefs present.

At the press conference, the Angel FM presenter shared that he was still suffering and could not sleep because of the pain in his eyes and head.

He and his wife, Miracle Adoma, also called out some individuals, including the Dormaahene, for allegedly neglecting him after the unfortunate incident.

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani also stated that he needed another surgery to have a chance of seeing with the injured eye again.

Kofi Adoma's wife's video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Engonga Baltasar commented:

"They can choose to hate you and your husband, but "nokware ne sɛ, deɛ Onyankopɔn ahyira no no yɛmmmɔ no dua"🙏🏾."

user2322421571128 said:

"Your name, 'Miracle' is speaking for you. Our Kofi Adoma will be healed.🙏Aww and the song, l love it 💗🙌🙌🙌🙌."

AbiNaa commented:

"I am happy you are happy ❤️. God bless you. Stay strong and beautiful. God will never shame you❤️."

Suzy Pinamang reportedly set for surgery abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that shooting victim Suzzy Pinamang was reportedly set to travel to the UK or India for eye surgery after her shooting incident.

Blogger Zionfelix claimed Ibrahim Mahama had made the necessary arrangements to fly the student and her brother abroad after a medical evaluation in Accra.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to applaud the renowned businessman for intervening and providing support for Suzzy in her quest for a full recovery.

