Fella Makafui responded to rumours about her ex-husband Medikal getting married again after their divorce in 2024

In a video, the actress appeared unbothered by the fan rumours as she wished her ex-husband the best in his relationship

Fella's remarks garnered reactions from her fans on social media, who praised her for overcoming her marriage heartbreak

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has responded to rumours about her former husband, Medikal, getting married again soon.

Fella Makafui reacts to rumours of Medikal’s second marriage. Photo source: @fellamakafui, @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actress was spotted enjoying a meal of fufu and soup and a generous serving of assorted meat at an unidentified restaurant as she held a TikTok live session with her fans, where she answered some questions.

During the live session, a fan claimed that Fella Makafui's former husband, Medikal, who is currently in a romantic relationship with his colleague Eazzy, was about to tie the knot for the second time.

The actress, who appeared unbothered, noted that she wished her ex-husband the best for his alleged second marriage. She moved on to address other questions that were being raised about her personal life.

Fella Makafui's remarks marked the first time in months she had spoken about her ex-husband following their divorce in 2024.

Fella Makafui and Medikal's divorce

Fella and Medikal announced their separation on March 30, 2024, after four years of marriage.

The announcement came after months of speculation from fans on social media about the married couple, who had gotten married in a plush traditional wedding in 2020.

Medikal and Fella Makafui with their daughter, Island Frimpong. Photo source: @islandfrimpong

Source: Instagram

During the short-lived marriage, the couple had a daughter, Island Frimpong, whom they decided to co-parent after their separation.

Following their split, Medikal made allegations about his ex-wife in several social media rants. He alleged that Fella invited the police into their home after he attempted to kick her emboldened cousin, who had become a nuisance, out of his residence in East Legon, Accra.

The award-winning rapper accused his colleague D-Black of leading his ex-wife astray and teaching her some bad habits after they were spotted partying at an event in a viral video on social media.

Medikal later expressed regret for making the allegations against Fella and publicly apologised for his numerous social media outbursts.

The rapper has since moved on from and is currently in a romantic relationship with veteran Ghanaian singer Mildred Ashong, popularly known as Eazzy.

Below is the video of Fella Makafui reacting to Medikal's rumoured second marriage:

Fella's remarks about Medikal's marriage stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

trendifywith_duffy16 commented:

"There was a live session like this when someone prophesied that she and MDK would break up, and she told the person to go and listen to her husband's new track, which is Ayekoo."

diamondpapabi7 said:

"She has healed so much 😊."

nanor_esther commented:

"The way she said all the best got me 😂😂😂🤣🤣."

ERICA'S COLLECTION said:

"She does not care😂😂."

Fella Makafui speaks about her business challenges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui spoke about the challenges she faced running a business in Accra.

The actress said she had to beg social media influencers to wear and promote her PR packages after they received them.

Fella Makafui also called for business owners in the capital to be supportive towards each other to create unified growth.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh