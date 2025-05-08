Ghanaian man, Justice Plo Prempeh, has made his intentions known of wanting to attempt the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest singing marathon for an individual

He shared details of the record-breaking attempt, which would take place on December 19, 2025, and the official email confirming his attempt

A few people thronged the comment section to congratulate him and wish him all the best in his attempt

Ghanaian man, Justice Plo Prempeh, has announced his intentions of attempting the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest singing marathon for an individual.

Ghanaian man Justice Plo Prempeh to embark on a GWR Sing-a-thon attempt. Image Credit: @dopejustice

Source: TikTok

Justice Plo Prempeh's GWR sing-a-thon details

On his official TikTok account, he shared a screenshot of his official application that was accepted by the Guinness World Records, as confirmed by an email received from the organisation.

Sharing details of his singing marathon attempt with a poster, the event is slated to begin on December 19, 2025, at exactly midnight, and Justice aims to sing non-stop for an impressive 120 hours, which is a full five days.

The record attempt of Justice, a 2025 graduate of the Takoradi Technical University, will be conducted under strict guidelines, as outlined by Guinness World Records, and is expected to draw significant public interest.

Justice’s dedication and ambition are already generating buzz, and his effort reflects a growing trend of Ghanaians pursuing unique global records to showcase their talents on the world stage.

Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon

Meanwhile, Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's December 2023 GWR sing-a-thon attempt threw the spotlight on Guinness World Record attempts in the country.

After failing her first attempt, which was conducted in December 2023 in Accra, Afua Asantewaa is awaiting the results of her second attempt, which took place on December 21, 2024, in Kumasi. In both attempts, she sang for over 120 hours.

Details of Justice Prempeh's GWR sing-a-thon

Congratulatory messages for Justice Plo Prempeh

A few of Justice's friends took to the comment section to congratulate him on his approval for his GWR sing-a-thon attempt.

His friends and other social media users wished him all the best and hoped that he would break the record and become a certified record holder.

Below are the beautiful messages people left in the comment section of Justice's GWR sing-a-thon attempt announcement:

Ama Fancy@ said:

"All the best 🥰🥰🥰dear."

The Boy Who Lived said:

"All the best bro 🔥."

Afua Asantewaa at her sing-a-thon

Afua Asantewaa at her Guinness World Record attempt. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Juliana Gharbin Embarks on GWR Attempt

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian entrepreneur and beadwork artist, Juliana Gharbin, has officially launched her ambitious attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the largest beaded sculpture, specifically a beaded bag.

The CEO of Julesbeads shared her plans publicly, saying that the record-breaking creation will proudly incorporate Ghanaian cultural symbols and national colours, paying homage to the country’s rich heritage through art.

Gharbin’s announcement was met with overwhelming support online, as fans and well-wishers flooded social media with congratulatory messages and encouragement. Many commended her vision and determination to elevate local craftsmanship onto a global stage.

