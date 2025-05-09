Celebrated TV3 presenter and broadcaster Berla Mundi has melted hearts as she dropped new pictures on her Instagram page

Many people have suspected that she has welcomed her first child abroad, as she flaunted a flat tummy in the pictures

Her fervent followers thronged to the comment section to share how much they had missed her on their television screens

Celebrated Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has allegedly welcomed her first child after dropping new pictures on her social media page with a flat tummy.

Berla Mundi allegedly welcomes her first child as she drops new photos with a flat tummy. Image Credit: @berlamundi

Berla Mundi's first pregnancy

Berla Mundi took to her Instagram page on May 8, 2025, to share beautiful pictures from her trip abroad.

In the pictures, the seasoned broadcaster showed off her beautiful flat tummy in a two-piece grey stretchy top and sweatpants.

As the brand ambassador for tech giant Samsung, Berla showed off the latest smartphone of the brand as she posed elegantly at a place that looked like a park or tourist attraction.

In sharing the post to her feed, she added a song that reflected the great news of her officially welcoming her first child. She used a viral song by American singer-songwriter Seph Schlueter called Counting My Blessings.

Berla Mundi's new pictures

Many people thronged to the comment section to share how much they had missed her on Instagram and their television screens, as she had been away for several weeks.

"We miss you, Berla", and "When are you coming back?" were the running themes in the comment section of Berla's Instagram post.

Many others wondered whether she had delivered her baby as she flaunted a flat tummy in the new pictures she shared on her Instagram page.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to the beautiful pictures Berla Mundi shared:

m_tookind said:

"We missed you 😍❤️."

villas_boaz said:

"My mama ❤️❤️. The only media personality with international influence 🔥."

freda_is_she said:

"How I've missed you 😢on my TV screens. Wish I could see you and hear you talk all the time buh, it's all good. cus I know you have a life to live and I'll be here praying for you and being happy for you🙌 # I look up to becoming more ❤️😍of the greatness you are today ❤️🙌😍."

stanleymortota said:

"We miss berlaaaaa ❤️❤️❤️🔥."

gwen_addo said:

"My beautiful sister ❤️❤️❤️ love you so much."

graysaxofficial said:

"Madrina❤️ for a reason! Priceless smile❤️❤️❤️."

Pictures of Berla Mundi heavily pregnant

Berla Mundi flaunting her baby bump at the Samsung Unpacked event. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Berla Mundi glows in chic maternity looks

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi, who is heavily pregnant, captivated fans on Instagram with her radiant glow and stylish maternity fashion.

As a brand influencer and ambassador, Berla was spotted shooting videos for various brands while rocking elegant, ready-to-wear outfits that highlighted her growing baby bump.

Her effortless style and grace have earned her widespread admiration, with many praising her poise and fashion sense during pregnancy.

