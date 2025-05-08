Efya Dragon, the popular Ghanaian TikToker who was reportedly ill with a serious ailment, has seemingly gotten back on her feet

The young lady, in a new video that has gone viral, linked up with singer D Cryme and looked radiant than ever as they bonded

In the comments section of the video shared on TikTok, fans and admirers of Efya Dragon were happy to see her making a recovery

Ghanaian TikTok star Efya Dragon has made a return to the spotlight after months of staying out of the public eye due to health issues.

In a new video that has gone viral on TikTok, the young influencer was full of life as she spent time with Ghanaian musician D Cryme, looking healthy and full of energy.

Efya Dragon became a topic of discussion a few months ago when she shared that she was battling a serious illness. She claimed the condition had spiritual causes, which led to mixed reactions from the public.

Some supported her, while others accused her of faking the illness to gain attention. She later came out to deny those claims, insisting her struggles were real.

In the new video, Efya Dragon appeared happy and in good shape, rocking a fashionable white outfit. She could be seen laughing and interacting with D Cryme, showing no visible signs of the sickness that once left many worried.

The short clip has attracted thousands of views and comments, with fans expressing relief and excitement at her recovery.

The comments section of the video was filled with messages from people who have followed her journey. Many said they were glad to see her doing well, while others praised her strength for bouncing back.

Efya Dragon's return from illness excites many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

patriciasarpong96 said:

"I don't know who needs to hear this, but just like Efya Dragon, I pray that whatever situation you are in right now, whether good or bad, happy or sad, always choose to keep going. Never give up. I'm rooting for you!"

wilfried_ibrahim commented:

"Efya, with or without makeup you are naturally beautiful, I think you rock well without it."

D3BRVH wrote:

"Obiaa woyare nie afya..anka me sendi wo 50000 ghc ooo."

K.BohyeGh said:

"That Afya Dragon girl, I swear she's the world's finest lady. Please don't let Dr Cryme eat you I'm seriously searching for money to come for u."

Nana Yaw Albert wrote:

"My 2 favourite people 🥰🥰Much love for you @efya dragon 1 and @D cryme."

D Cryme becomes SRC president

YEN.com.gh also reported that recently, Ghanaian musician D Cryme was elected as Student Representative Council (SRC) President of Methodist University.

The news of his victory gained attention on social media, with netizens congratulating him and impressed at how he balanced his career with his academics.

Supporters praised D Cryme for setting a good example for young people. His achievement also showed that entertainers can take on leadership roles in education.

