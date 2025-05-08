Heavily pregnant Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has wowed her fans with her glowing skin on Instagram

The media personality looked effortlessly chic in elegant ready-to-wear outfits as she shot videos for various brands

Berla Mundi, who has become a full-time brand influencer, has attracted praise from Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has inspired many young women with her beautiful pregnancy journey.

The former beauty queen has taken a break from hosting celebrities, influencers and entrepreneurs on her show to become a full-time brand influencer, which is less stressful as she prepares to welcome her first child with her husband David Tabi.

Heavily pregnant Berla Mundi slays in stylish maternity outfits. Photo credit: @berlamundi.

Berla Mundi looked elegant in a short-sleeved top and stylish long blazer as she advertised for a luxury company on Instagram.

The heavily pregnant woman wore mild makeup and a side-parted coiled hairstyle that made her glow in the trending video.

The style influencer wore short acrylic nails and showed off her expensive gold jewellery and a designer Chanel brooch.

Heavily pregnant Berla Mundi rocks white dress

Heavily pregnant Berla Mundi looked elegant in a white long-sleeve shirt and denim jeans as she went shopping for some basic home essentials.

The influencer turned heads with her glamorous hairstyle as she educated her fans on the necessities to buy to create a refreshing ambience in their homes.

Berla Mundi shows off her bare face

TV3 morning host, Berla Mundi, and her wealthy husband nearly broke the internet with their lovely photo together.

She flaunted her bare face without makeup to celebrate her second birthday as a wife and first birthday as an expectant mother.

Berla Mundi wore a simple white round-neck top and blue sweatshirt while her husband wore a white sweatshirt styled with a hoodie.

Berla Mundi slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @berlamundi.

Berla Mundi's husband kisses her

Some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi and her husband's beautiful photo on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

iam_cassy_xo

"❤️❤️I tap into your blessings."

ama_val_the_sewing_teacher

"Glorious Celebration, My Lady. This is your year!."

smoothcoin_

"Happy Birthday, Big Bella 🎉❤️."

ajsarpong

"Happy birthday,y gorgeous!! 🎉🎂."

owuraku_ampofo stated:

"Happy birthday Berlaaaa ❤️."

Manuafful stated:

"Berlaaaaaa😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️. Happy birthday 🎈🎁🎂🎉🎊. May God continue to bless and uplift you 🙏🏾."

Caroline4real stated:

"Happy birthday giirrll❤️."

raquellyesi_official stated:

"Happy birthday to you sis😍."

DJFacultyGH stated:

"Happy birthday Sis 🎂🎉🎊🥰."

Nakeeyat stated:

"Happy birthday, auntie ❤️."

Godwin_daterush stated:

"Happiest birthday Berla, wishing you happiness and good health🥳🎂🎉❤️."

Biggracet stated:

"Happy birthday ma🎊🎉🥰."

dentaa_show stated:

"Happy birthday, sis😍😍😍😍."

Berla Mundi's husband shares his skincare routine

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on David Tabi, Berla Mundi's husband, who shared the keys to his flawless facial hair.

He showed Ghanaian men how to grow their beards while modelling for a female-owned beauty brand in Ghana.

The video of David Tabi's advice gained a lot of attention online and sparked discussions on several sites.

