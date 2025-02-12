Celebrated Ghanaian presenter Berla Mundi turned many heads online when she shared a video of herself showing off her beauty

In the video, she mistakenly showed her heavily pregnant belly while promoting the products of LYVV Cosmetics

Many people talked about how beautifully she looked in the video, while others spoke about her pregnancy

Seasoned Ghanaian presenter Berla Mundi mistakenly showed her baby bump while recording a promo video for a skincare line ahead of Valentine's Day.

Berla Mundi mistakenly shows her baby bump. Image Credit: @berlamundi

Source: Instagram

Berla Mundi's baby bump

Dressed in a yellow fitted dress, Berla tried her best to hide her heavily pregnant belly behind the PR box from LYVV Cosmetics.

In the caption of the Instagram post, she asked her millions of followers whether they had seen the newly packaged LYVV products and what they thought about the new label.

"Have you seen the newly packaged #lyvvproducts yet? What do you think about the new label?"

Sharing her honest reviews about the packaging, the seasoned TV3 presenter noted that she loved them and highlighted that it was the season of love as she urged her fans to order some packages and send them out to their favourite person.

"Love love love them! It's the season of love, so why not send a package like this to your favourite someone?"

After showing the products in the box in the video, she asked her fans which of the LYVV products appealed to them.

"Which @lyvvcosmetics product is your favourite so far?"

Reactions to Berla Mundi's video

The lovely video excited many of Berla's Instagram followers who talked about how beautiful she looked in her yellow dress.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video of Berla Mundi promoting LYVV products while showing off her baby bump:

gloriabuckman

"Aaaaahhhh! So this is the secret. 😍."

adjoa_lee

"You look so beautiful 😍."

therealangela_k

"Weight looks good on you Mrs T. Pls send me the box for Valentine's 😂."

ezeanyamargaret7653

"Yeah, having a girl ❤️🔥😍🇺🇸🇬🇭."

Berla Mundi's shares her long-distance love story

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians continue to fantasise over Berla Mundi's new beautiful look after her pregnancy rumours went viral on the internet.

This comes after she took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself talking about her long-distance relationships.

Some fans contributed to the discussion tabled by Berla, while others weighed in on the media personality beauty as she is with child.

