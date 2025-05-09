Business mogul Nick Kofi Adjei Danso Abbeam received a rousing welcome from political commentator Appiah Stadium during his trip to Kumasi

The political commentator and his protégé, Kwame Ahenfie, rushed towards him and praised him at the airport and hotel lobby

Nick Kofi Adjei Danso Abbeam travelled to Kumasi for the Millennium Economic and Business Social Impact summit at the Lancaster Hotel

Renowned Ghanaian business mogul Nick Kofi Adjei Danso Abbeam received a rousing welcome from controversial political commentator Appiah Stadium during his trip to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

In a video shared by blogger Plus1 TV on his official YouTube page, Appiah and his protégé, Kwame Ahenfie, encountered renowned road contractor Kofi Job Gyebi as they went to the Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi to meet Nick Danso upon his arrival.

The staunch supporter of President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress was ignored by the road contractor as he tried to get his attention while he spoke with another individual.

Later, Appiah Stadium, along with Kwame Ahenfie and others, rushed to swarm Nick Kofi Adjei Danso Abbeam and his foreign associate and showcase a big banner to officially welcome him to the Ashanti Region.

The controversial political commentator followed and cheered Nick Danso and his associate as they headed to the parking lot to hop inside an expensive and luxurious Bentley Flying Spur for their hotel.

Appiah Stadium and Kwame Ahenfie were later spotted at the renowned businessman's hotel lobby, where the NDC supporter began his usual antics to entertain him and his associates.

Nick Kofi Adjei Danso Abbeam had travelled to Kumasi for the first day of the Millennium Economic and Business Social Impact Summit, which was successfully held on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at the Lancaster Hotel.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nick Group of Companies was among several distinguished personalities, including the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Honourable Samuel Nartey George and the CEO of EIB Network Group, Bola Ray, who attended the exclusive summit.

Reactions to Appiah Stadium welcoming Nick Danso

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

anneowusu6552 commented:

'This man na life saviour God gave to Africa. Aside from everything, his humility, sense of humour, and kind hearted. God bless you, eternal life. I love you die. Goosebumps."

charlestinniini5705 said:

"Appiah Stadium be some guy 😂😂😂😂."

RichardOwusukonadu commented:

"What is all this? Even someone's private travel is now showing on the media."

