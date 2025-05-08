Appiah Stadium attended a grand durbar for the Awukudae festival at the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, May 7, 2025

The political commentator and his protégé, in a video, were spotted exchanging pleasantries with traditional leaders and other dignitaries

Appiah Stadium and Kwame Ahenfie were stopped by a military officer after one of the attendees requested to speak with them

Controversial political commentator and social media personality Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, attended a grand durbar held by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for the upcoming Awukudae festival at the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Appiah Stadium attends the Awukudae Festival durbar with Kwame Ahenfie at Manhyia Palace. Photo source: @intldjx. @kwasi.ofori.agyem

Source: Instagram

Many prominent personalities, including Otumfuo's wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu II, Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene, traditional leaders from the Ashanti Kingdom, corporate executives, religious leaders, KNUST council members, and policymakers, attended the durbar.

In a TikTok video shared by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Richard Kwasi Ofori Boadi Agyemang, Appiah beamed with excitement as he made his entrance at the event along with his new protégé, Kwame Ahenfie.

The staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and President John Dramani Mahama and his protégé engaged in a playful banter with the KMA boss and his associate as they exchanged pleasantries upon their arrival at the event.

Appiah Stadium proceeded to greet other traditional leaders and dignitaries who had converged at the grand durbar for the Awukudae festival preparations and to pay homage to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as he celebrated his 75th birthday.

Appiah Stadium with Ibrahim Mahama. Photo source: @appiah.stadium, @ibrahim_mahama_71

Source: Facebook

While making his way to his seat with Kwame Ahenfie, Appiah was stopped by a military officer after one of the attendees requested to speak with them.

The political commentator had earlier courted attention after he and Kwame Ahenfie wildly celebrated on the street at Manhyia after they spotted the Asantehene's convoy of luxury vehicles, which included a vintage Rolls-Royce, several black Toyota Land Cruisers, and police vehicles.

Appiah Stadium and Kwame Ahenfie energetically danced and cheered as the numerous vehicles moved past them as they stood on the other side of the street.

The duo recently returned to Ghana after touring multiple European countries. The two men flew to Belgium for the late controversial blogger Adwenpahene's funeral in Stuttgart, Germany, and ended up visiting several other cities in Europe.

Reports indicated that their trip was sponsored by Appiah Stadium's wealthy benefactors, including the CEO of Engineers and Planners and the younger brother of President John Dramani Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama.

In a recent interview, the political commentator recounted his experience abroad and hinted at taking Kwame Ahenfie with him on his next trip to the US.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh