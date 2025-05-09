The 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards has been scheduled for May 10, 2025, at the Grand Arena in Accra

A bevvy of entertainment pundits and music lovers have chosen their favourite they expect to win in each category

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, founder of Ghana's music hub, GhanaNdwom, Fiifi Adinkra has explained why King Promise and others deserve to win big at the 2025 TGMA

The much-awaited 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards promises a night of intense competition and celebration of Ghanaian music excellence.

The 26th Telecl Ghana Music Awards became a trending topic among stakeholders in the Ghanaian Entertainment Industry after Charterhouse released the official nominees list online.

With the main awards show happening on May 10, 2025, YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of probable winners in consultation with Prince Fiifi Cudjoe, affectionately known in Ghana's showbiz circles as Fiifi Adinkra.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the founder of Ghana's music hub, GhanaNdwom, stated that the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards will push Ghanaian musicians to work extra hard to improve on their craft, work on their brands, understand the business of music and work together to promote the Industry.

Artist of the Year

Kweku Smoke

Team Eternity

Joe Mettle

King Paluta

King Promise - Probable winner

Stonebwoy

Black Sherif

Why King Promise deserves to win

King Promise had a dominant year with his “True to Self” album, the viral hit “Paris”, and high-profile collaborations like “Favourite Story” and “Continental”. His consistent chart presence, international appeal, and stylistic evolution made him stand out among heavyweight contenders.

2025 TGMA Best New Artiste

LalixLola

AratheJay

Rap Fada

Team Eternity

Beeztrap Kotm - Probale winner

Kwesi Amewuga

Why Beeztrap KOTM deserves the best new artiste

Beeztrap KOTM brought a fresh voice to the street-hop/hiplife genre with songs like “Fly Girl” and “Yesu”. His relatability, streetwise lyrics, and energetic delivery made him a breakout name, especially with strong digital traction and street credibility.

Best Male Vocal Performance

Kofi Nuel – Do Not Fear

Emmanuel Judah – Aseda

MOG Music – Ahuoden Fofro

Ayisi – Can I Live - Probable winner

Joe Mettle – Obo Awon Oba

Why Ayisi deserves to win

Ayisi’s control, texture, and delivery on “Can I Live” showcased his exceptional vocal artistry. His ability to fuse soulful vocals with hip-hop energy is unmatched in the current scene.

2025 TGMA Best Female Vocal Performance

Naana Asiedu – Defe Defe - Probable winner

Lordina the Soprano – Simply Trusting Everyday

Esther Goodwyll – I Choose to Praise

Titi Owusu – Nobody

Mima Afrika – On Fire

Why Naana Asiedu deserves to win

Naana’s soul-stirring lead on Team Eternity’s “Defe Defe” elevated the track to anthem status. Her emotional depth and range impressed both gospel fans and critics.

2025 TGMA Best Hiplife/HipHop Artiste

Amerado

Beeztrap KOTM

Kweku Smoke - Probable winner

Black Sherif

King Paluta

Sarkodie

Medikal

Why Kweku Smoke deserves it

With hits like “Holy Ghost” and collaborations that pushed the sound forward, Kweku Smoke has been instrumental in redefining the local trap/hip-hop scene in Ghana.

2025 TGMA Best Rap Performance

Eno Barony

Kweku Smoke- Probable winner

Okyeame Kwame

Sarkodie

Lyrical Joe

Flowking Stone

Why Kweku Smoke deserves it

Kweku Smoke's intricate wordplay, relentless flow, and cadence in performances like “Holy Ghost” reflect true technical rap mastery deserving of this recognition.

Best Gospel Artiste

Piesie Esther

Joe Mettle

Empress Gifty

Diana Hamilton

Team Eternity Ghana - Probable winner

MOG Music

Why Team Eternity Ghana deserve it

They revitalised Ghanaian gospel with a youthful, contemporary flair. “Defe Defe” became a massive spiritual anthem, influencing worship across denominations and age groups.

Best Hip-Hop Song

Joey B – Princess

Kweku Smoke – Holy Ghost

Kwaw Kese ft. Kofi Mole – Awoyo Sofo - Probable winner

Black Sherif – Kilos Milos

Sarkodie ft. Beeztrap KOTM – Amen

Beeztrap KOTM & Oseikrom Osikani – Fly Girl

Why Kwaw Kese and Kofi Mole deserve it

A comeback hit for Kwaw Kese, the song balanced grit and wit. With Kofi Mole’s feature, it was a multigenerational banger blending old-school energy and new-school delivery.

Best Afrobeat Song

OlivetheBoy – Asylum - Probable winner

Lasmid – Puul

KiDi ft. Black Sherif – Lomo Lomo -

Mr Drew – Sneaky

King Promise – Favourite Story

Beeztrap KOTM – Yesu

Why OlivetheBoy deserves it

A viral sensation on TikTok and beyond, “Asylum” had mass appeal, strong streaming numbers, and a memorable hook, making it a no-brainer in this category.

Best Hiplife Song

Eno Barony ft. King Paluta – Soja Go Soja Come - Win

Black Sherif – Rebel Music

Tulenkey ft. Beeztrap KOTM – Bad Feeling

Okyeame Kwame ft. Kuami Eugene – No Competition

Sarkodie – No Sir

Lyrical Joe ft. Kuami Eugene – Enter

Why Eno Barony and King Paluta deserve it

A fusion of punchy rap from Eno and King Paluta’s melodic hook created a street anthem that resonated across demographics. It was gritty, empowering, and bold.

Best Highlife Song

Kuami Eugene – Canopy

King Paluta – Aseda - Probable winner

Fameye – Very Soon -

Amerado – Abronoma

Rap Fada ft. King Paluta – Odo Bi Ye Bad

Kofi Kinaata – Effiakuma Broken Heart

Why King Paluta deserves it

A beautifully composed fusion of highlife rhythms with a reflective message, “Aseda” was both a hit and a heartfelt ode that resonated with both secular and gospel audiences.

Best Urban Contemporary Gospel Song

Scott Evans – Call

Joe Mettle ft. Sandra Duah – Give Me Oil

Nana Yaw Ofori Atta

Team Eternity – Defe Defe - Probable winners

Kobby Salm – Cast Your Burden

Ohemaa Mercy ft. Kofi Owusu – Dry Bones

Why Team Eternity deserve it

A defining gospel song of the year, it bridged traditional praise with urban worship elements, making it a staple in churches and online worship content.

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

Amerado ft. Samini – Ankonam Remix

Stonebwoy – Psalm 23 - Probable winner

Ras Kuuku – Road of Evil

Samini – Chemistry

Jupitar – I Keep Winning

Moliy & Silent Addy – Shake It To The Max

Why Stonebwoy deserves it

Stonebwoy’s “Psalm 23” was not only lyrically deep but also sonically rich, maintaining his dominance in the reggae/dancehall space with spiritual undertones and mainstream impact.

Best Traditional Gospel Song

MOG Music – Wo Ye

Empress Gifty – Watch Me

Piesie Esther – Ateene - Probable winner

Diana Hamilton – The Doing of the Lord

Mavis Asante – Victory

Queendalyn ft. Judikay – Omewoya

Why Piesie Esther deserves it

“Ateene” cemented her role as a leader in traditional gospel. The song’s lyrical content, vocal power, and production captured the soul of Akan worship traditions.

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste

Jupitar

Samini

Ras Kuuku

Epixode

Stonebwoy - Probable winner

Rocky Dawuni

Why Stonebwoy deserves it

No other act maintained the consistency and international collaborations in the reggae/dancehall genre like Stonebwoy. His versatility and brand strength are unmatched.

Songwriter of the Year

Ayisi

Kofi Kinaata - Probable winner

Okyeame Kwame

OlivetheBoy

Team Eternity Ghana

Why Kofi Kinaata deserves it

Known for his lyrical depth and storytelling, Kofi Kinaata continues to craft songs that balance poetic themes, social commentary, and mainstream appeal. A perennial songwriting gem.

Telecel's Most Popular Song

OlivetheBoy – Asylum

KiDi ft. Black Sherif – Lomo Lomo

Lasmid – Puul

King Paluta – Aseda - Winner

Why King Paluta deserves it

“Aseda” cut across religious, cultural, and age divides. It was inescapable on the radio, in churches, and on social media, making it the most organically popular song of the year.

King Paluta drops a diss song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about King Paluta, the nominee for New Artiste of the Year at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, who has released a new song.

Ghanaians have reacted to the Makoma and Aseda hitmaker, Thomas Adjei Wirek,o popularly called King Paluta's new song about tenacity.

King Paluta's new dancing skills won over Ghanaian celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah and others.

