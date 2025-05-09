TGMA 2025 Predictions: No Award For Black Sherif, King Promise, Stonebwoy, Ayisi and Other Winners
- The 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards has been scheduled for May 10, 2025, at the Grand Arena in Accra
- A bevvy of entertainment pundits and music lovers have chosen their favourite they expect to win in each category
- In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, founder of Ghana's music hub, GhanaNdwom, Fiifi Adinkra has explained why King Promise and others deserve to win big at the 2025 TGMA
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The much-awaited 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards promises a night of intense competition and celebration of Ghanaian music excellence.
The 26th Telecl Ghana Music Awards became a trending topic among stakeholders in the Ghanaian Entertainment Industry after Charterhouse released the official nominees list online.
With the main awards show happening on May 10, 2025, YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of probable winners in consultation with Prince Fiifi Cudjoe, affectionately known in Ghana's showbiz circles as Fiifi Adinkra.
In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the founder of Ghana's music hub, GhanaNdwom, stated that the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards will push Ghanaian musicians to work extra hard to improve on their craft, work on their brands, understand the business of music and work together to promote the Industry.
Artist of the Year
- Kweku Smoke
- Team Eternity
- Joe Mettle
- King Paluta
King Promise - Probable winner
- Stonebwoy
- Black Sherif
Why King Promise deserves to win
King Promise had a dominant year with his “True to Self” album, the viral hit “Paris”, and high-profile collaborations like “Favourite Story” and “Continental”. His consistent chart presence, international appeal, and stylistic evolution made him stand out among heavyweight contenders.
Check out the photos below:
2025 TGMA Best New Artiste
- LalixLola
- AratheJay
- Rap Fada
- Team Eternity
- Beeztrap Kotm - Probale winner
- Kwesi Amewuga
Why Beeztrap KOTM deserves the best new artiste
Beeztrap KOTM brought a fresh voice to the street-hop/hiplife genre with songs like “Fly Girl” and “Yesu”. His relatability, streetwise lyrics, and energetic delivery made him a breakout name, especially with strong digital traction and street credibility.
Check out the photos below:
Best Male Vocal Performance
- Kofi Nuel – Do Not Fear
- Emmanuel Judah – Aseda
- MOG Music – Ahuoden Fofro
- Ayisi – Can I Live - Probable winner
- Joe Mettle – Obo Awon Oba
Why Ayisi deserves to win
Ayisi’s control, texture, and delivery on “Can I Live” showcased his exceptional vocal artistry. His ability to fuse soulful vocals with hip-hop energy is unmatched in the current scene.
Check out the photos below:
2025 TGMA Best Female Vocal Performance
Naana Asiedu – Defe Defe - Probable winner
Lordina the Soprano – Simply Trusting Everyday
Esther Goodwyll – I Choose to Praise
Titi Owusu – Nobody
Mima Afrika – On Fire
Why Naana Asiedu deserves to win
Naana’s soul-stirring lead on Team Eternity’s “Defe Defe” elevated the track to anthem status. Her emotional depth and range impressed both gospel fans and critics.
Check out the photo below:
2025 TGMA Best Hiplife/HipHop Artiste
- Amerado
- Beeztrap KOTM
- Kweku Smoke - Probable winner
- Black Sherif
- King Paluta
- Sarkodie
- Medikal
Why Kweku Smoke deserves it
With hits like “Holy Ghost” and collaborations that pushed the sound forward, Kweku Smoke has been instrumental in redefining the local trap/hip-hop scene in Ghana.
2025 TGMA Best Rap Performance
- Eno Barony
- Kweku Smoke- Probable winner
- Okyeame Kwame
- Sarkodie
- Lyrical Joe
- Flowking Stone
Why Kweku Smoke deserves it
Kweku Smoke's intricate wordplay, relentless flow, and cadence in performances like “Holy Ghost” reflect true technical rap mastery deserving of this recognition.
The Instagram video is below:
Best Gospel Artiste
- Piesie Esther
- Joe Mettle
- Empress Gifty
- Diana Hamilton
- Team Eternity Ghana - Probable winner
- MOG Music
Why Team Eternity Ghana deserve it
They revitalised Ghanaian gospel with a youthful, contemporary flair. “Defe Defe” became a massive spiritual anthem, influencing worship across denominations and age groups.
Best Hip-Hop Song
- Joey B – Princess
- Kweku Smoke – Holy Ghost
- Kwaw Kese ft. Kofi Mole – Awoyo Sofo - Probable winner
- Black Sherif – Kilos Milos
- Sarkodie ft. Beeztrap KOTM – Amen
- Beeztrap KOTM & Oseikrom Osikani – Fly Girl
Why Kwaw Kese and Kofi Mole deserve it
A comeback hit for Kwaw Kese, the song balanced grit and wit. With Kofi Mole’s feature, it was a multigenerational banger blending old-school energy and new-school delivery.
Best Afrobeat Song
- OlivetheBoy – Asylum - Probable winner
- Lasmid – Puul
- KiDi ft. Black Sherif – Lomo Lomo -
- Mr Drew – Sneaky
- King Promise – Favourite Story
- Beeztrap KOTM – Yesu
Why OlivetheBoy deserves it
A viral sensation on TikTok and beyond, “Asylum” had mass appeal, strong streaming numbers, and a memorable hook, making it a no-brainer in this category.
Best Hiplife Song
Eno Barony ft. King Paluta – Soja Go Soja Come - Win
- Black Sherif – Rebel Music
- Tulenkey ft. Beeztrap KOTM – Bad Feeling
- Okyeame Kwame ft. Kuami Eugene – No Competition
- Sarkodie – No Sir
- Lyrical Joe ft. Kuami Eugene – Enter
Why Eno Barony and King Paluta deserve it
A fusion of punchy rap from Eno and King Paluta’s melodic hook created a street anthem that resonated across demographics. It was gritty, empowering, and bold.
Best Highlife Song
- Kuami Eugene – Canopy
- King Paluta – Aseda - Probable winner
- Fameye – Very Soon -
- Amerado – Abronoma
- Rap Fada ft. King Paluta – Odo Bi Ye Bad
- Kofi Kinaata – Effiakuma Broken Heart
Why King Paluta deserves it
A beautifully composed fusion of highlife rhythms with a reflective message, “Aseda” was both a hit and a heartfelt ode that resonated with both secular and gospel audiences.
Best Urban Contemporary Gospel Song
- Scott Evans – Call
- Joe Mettle ft. Sandra Duah – Give Me Oil
- Nana Yaw Ofori Atta
- Team Eternity – Defe Defe - Probable winners
- Kobby Salm – Cast Your Burden
- Ohemaa Mercy ft. Kofi Owusu – Dry Bones
Why Team Eternity deserve it
A defining gospel song of the year, it bridged traditional praise with urban worship elements, making it a staple in churches and online worship content.
Best Reggae/Dancehall Song
- Amerado ft. Samini – Ankonam Remix
- Stonebwoy – Psalm 23 - Probable winner
- Ras Kuuku – Road of Evil
- Samini – Chemistry
- Jupitar – I Keep Winning
- Moliy & Silent Addy – Shake It To The Max
Why Stonebwoy deserves it
Stonebwoy’s “Psalm 23” was not only lyrically deep but also sonically rich, maintaining his dominance in the reggae/dancehall space with spiritual undertones and mainstream impact.
Best Traditional Gospel Song
- MOG Music – Wo Ye
- Empress Gifty – Watch Me
- Piesie Esther – Ateene - Probable winner
- Diana Hamilton – The Doing of the Lord
- Mavis Asante – Victory
- Queendalyn ft. Judikay – Omewoya
Why Piesie Esther deserves it
“Ateene” cemented her role as a leader in traditional gospel. The song’s lyrical content, vocal power, and production captured the soul of Akan worship traditions.
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste
- Jupitar
- Samini
- Ras Kuuku
- Epixode
- Stonebwoy - Probable winner
- Rocky Dawuni
Why Stonebwoy deserves it
No other act maintained the consistency and international collaborations in the reggae/dancehall genre like Stonebwoy. His versatility and brand strength are unmatched.
Songwriter of the Year
- Ayisi
- Kofi Kinaata - Probable winner
- Okyeame Kwame
- OlivetheBoy
- Team Eternity Ghana
Why Kofi Kinaata deserves it
Known for his lyrical depth and storytelling, Kofi Kinaata continues to craft songs that balance poetic themes, social commentary, and mainstream appeal. A perennial songwriting gem.
Telecel's Most Popular Song
- OlivetheBoy – Asylum
- KiDi ft. Black Sherif – Lomo Lomo
- Lasmid – Puul
- King Paluta – Aseda - Winner
Why King Paluta deserves it
“Aseda” cut across religious, cultural, and age divides. It was inescapable on the radio, in churches, and on social media, making it the most organically popular song of the year.
King Paluta drops a diss song
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about King Paluta, the nominee for New Artiste of the Year at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, who has released a new song.
Ghanaians have reacted to the Makoma and Aseda hitmaker, Thomas Adjei Wirek,o popularly called King Paluta's new song about tenacity.
King Paluta's new dancing skills won over Ghanaian celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah and others.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She started for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She has completed Google News Intiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh