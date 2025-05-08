Actress Gloria Sarfo and actor Kwame Dzokoto have announced the return of the popular Ghanaian television series, Efiewura

Actress Gloria Sarfo and comic actor Kwame Dzokoto have announced the return of the classic and famous Ghanaian television series, Efiewura.

Details of the Efiewura TV series comeback

In a trending video on the official TikTok account of Efiewura, @efiewuratv, they announced that the show would be returning to the screens of Ghanaians.

Gloria Sarfo and Kwame Dzokoto excitedly confirmed that they would be starring in the return of the show, adding that she would play the role of Nana Ama and he as Judge Koboo.

"Hello Ghanafuo, Efiewura new school, we have come again, " Gloria Sarfo excitedly introduced the video.

Sharing details in a trending video about the role she would be playing in the upcoming series, Gloria Sarfo noted that she was going to do whatever it took to win the love of Judge Koboo.

In response to Gloria Sarfo's intentions, Kwame Dzokoto was taken aback and noted that the young lady was wooing him.

"She is rapping me," he said jokingly in the video.

He noted that if she wanted to win his love, she would have to offer him GH¢14,500. She noted that times have changed, and she had upgraded to gifting houses, among other expensive items.

The skit they played in the video was to heighten anticipation for the return of the Efiewua TV series. However, they did not share details on when it would be released, but they announced that it would be available on YouTube.

Reactions to the return of Eifewura

Many people in the comment section spoke about Benyiwaa, the character played by Ghanaian actress Mercy Little Smith in Efiewura, who passed away on December 17, 2024.

The anticipation for the release of the popular TV series could be felt in the comment section as many people noted that they could not wait for it to be aired.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the return of the Efiewura TV series:

reshbaby said:

"We miss Benyiwaa, Rip to Benyiwaa

Confidence Quayson said:

"🥰🥰my favourite series since childhood."

Kisudolll said:

"Efiewura was so funny to watch😊i never missed any episode."

RAT said:

"We've missed this series. Please don't delay cos we can't wait to enjoy the drama."

Echo Oscar💙❤️🫡 said:

"I’ve missed you uncle Kwame🥰🥰😂."

userJane success said:

"Right now a , Benyiwaa ni h) yi de3 s3 Nana agye wo ab) so ooo🤣."

Efiewura Star vibes to Black Sherif’s Sacrifice

YEN.com.gh reported that veteran Ghanaian actor Jojo Mills Robertson, known for his role in the popular TV series Efiewura, warmed hearts online with a video of him jamming to Black Sherif’s song Sacrifice.

In the viral video, the beloved actor was seen singing along and dancing to the song, which was featured on Black Sherif’s recently released Iron Boy album.

Social media users praised his love for contemporary music and expressed admiration for how easily he connected with the younger generation's sound despite his age.

