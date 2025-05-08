Agya Koo, in an interview, detailed his struggles when he first ventured into the movie industry, recalling sleeping in a wooden kiosk in Kasoa

The actor recalled that at the time, the late Santo also rented a house close to him, humorously detailing how close they became

Today, the veteran actor is one of the most successful in the industry and has built a huge mansion in Kwadaso Denkyemuoso

Veteran Ghanaian actor Agya Koo has shared details of the hardship he faced at the start of his career, including the period he lived in a wooden kiosk in Kasoa.

Before becoming one of the biggest names in Kumawood, Agya Koo, known in private life as Alex Kofi Adu, had to endure tough living conditions. In a current interview, he recalled how he used to sleep in a small wooden structure in Kasoa during his early days in the movie industry.

According to the actor, the late Santo, another popular figure in the Kumawood scene, also rented a house close to him. He said the two of them became very close, with Santo often teasing him about his living situation.

Today, Agya Koo lives in a mansion located at Kwadaso Denkyemuoso in the Ashanti Region. The actor unveiled the property on June 4, 2023, during his 54th birthday celebration. The house has a swimming pool, water fountain, and glass finishing. Aerial views show the mansion is large and well-designed, making it one of the most luxurious celebrity-owned homes in the region.

After the unveiling, there were claims on social media that he built the house with government support. This followed suggestions from some Kumawood stars who accused him of benefiting from his connection to the New Patriotic Party and President Nana Akufo-Addo. But Agya Koo dismissed those claims, explaining that he funded the building project himself.

He said he bought the land in 2007 and began construction shortly after. He claimed that the money came from his acting jobs, music performances, and help from family members.

Agya Koo's story stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Physical 1 said:

"God's time is the best,."

Obaa Serwaa wrote:

"God bless you, Agya ,long life with good health."

Malina said:

"Nyame mmere ne mmere pa."

BenjaminAduful-k8z said:

"Best Actor ever ✌️ But the man is interrupting Agya Koo too much,, he should allow him to talk."

afoakwahadinkre5049 said:

"Live long for us Agya Koo.God bless you for keeping you from your youthful age till now. More wisdom and humility, Agya Koo.Ghana movie Anchor."

Agya Koo celebrates son

Ghanaian actor Agya Koo celebrated his teenage son, Alex Adu Mensah, on his birthday, May 6, 2025, by sharing a heartfelt message on TikTok.

In the video, he prayed for his son's well-being, wisdom, and respect for others as he grows. Agya Koo also expressed his hope that Alex would surpass his own achievements in life.

Despite his public career, the actor has kept his children, including Alex and daughter Maame Brago, largely out of the spotlight.

