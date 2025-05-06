Showboy and his former signee Kaytee, have been arrested and remanded in police custody after their recent altercation at Akim Manso

The musician, in a video, spoke after he and his ex-signee were handcuffed at the police station

Showboy and Kaytee had been involved in a heated feud since they fell out and cut ties a few years ago

Controversial Ghanaian social media personality and musician Sam Safo, popularly known as Showboy, has reportedly been arrested and remanded by the court in police custody for two weeks after his recent altercation with his former signee, Kaytee.

The AMG Business-affiliated musician’s former signee, Kaytee, has also been remanded in prison for his involvement in the violent incident.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, musician Showboy and Kaytee were spotted in handcuffs together at a local police station as they prepared to begin their short stint in a prison cell.

The co-founder of the AMG Business record label, alongside Criss Waddle, shared that he and his former signee’s arrests were the cost of their recent violent encounter. He said they had been placed in police custody as a consequence of their bad behaviour.

Despite being arrested, Showboy maintained his innocence, stating that he did nothing wrong during his clash with Kaytee. He advised Ghanaians to report people who offend them to the police instead of taking matters into their hands and getting into violent clashes.

Showboy and Kaytee’s altercation

Showboy recently sparked controversy on social media after reports emerged on Friday, May 2, 2025, that he had been attacked by a group of about 30 individuals after he travelled to his hometown, Akim Manso, for his performance at a music event.

The video showed numerous luxurious vehicles with several damages in a hotel after the alleged incident ensued. The footage also showed the musician’s white singlet attire covered with what was presumed to be blood.

According to reports, both men, along with their team members, suffered injuries from the altercation and were later admitted to the hospital. Kaytee reportedly lost some part of his ear as a result of the clash.

In an interview with Dr Shine on Hitz FM, Don, a member of Showboy’s team, alleged that Kaytee and his crew broke the hotel’s main entrance, jumped over the wall, and began attacking the controversial social media personality and his entourage before his music event.

The incident, which initially led to police cautioning both parties, quickly turned criminal following the severity of the assault. Authorities moved swiftly to detain the two men who have been feuding with each other since they cut ties a few years ago.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Showboy's arrest and remand

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

oseihweehɔɔ commented:

"Nsawam go humble you o Showboy. Ghana deɛ, you go regret if you get there."

ekow_Omar said:

"That guy is a threat to society. He needs jail time."

nyautoservices commented:

"Mouth full of smart words but head filled with nonsense and foolishness."

