Ghanaian event planner Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, popularly called Afua Asantewaa Singathon, has dropped lovely photos from her new photoshoot.

Afua Asantewaa looked magnificent in a strapless corseted gown, highlighting her perfect silhouette as she posed in different angles.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon slays in a gorgeous dress. Photo credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon.

Source: Instagram

The mother-of-three beautiful girl wore a glittering ankle-length lace ball gown that flaunted her smooth legs.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon looked incredible in flawless face beat by Barima Makeup Artistry, one of the top male makeup artists in the Ashanti Region.

She wore an elegant side-parted frontal lace ponytail hairstyle that perfectly matched her classy look.

The fashion enthusiast accessorised her look with expensive pearly earrings and different-length necklaces to add glamour.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon flaunts her fine legs

Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa Singathon's stylish look and heavy makeup on Instagram.

Check out the photos below:

Afua Asantewaa's daughter rocks her wedding gown

Afua Asantewaa Singathon's first daughter Etruwaa looked like a supermodel as she rocked her beautiful wedding gown.

The event planner wore a yellow sleeves ball lace gown for her private wedding. Afua Asantewaa Singathon looked gorgeous in a side-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Afua Asantewaa Singathon meets Otumfour

Afua Asantewaa and her husband Mr Kofi Aduonum attended the first Awukudae in 2025 at the Manhyia Palace.

The style influencer wore a long-sleeve off-shoulder dress and white platform shoes while maintaining her short hairstyle.

Afua Asantewaa's husband looked dashing in a black tee-shirt and matching trousers to complete his look.

Check out the photos below:

Afua Asantewaa attempts a second singathon record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afua Asantewaa's second singathon attempt at Kumasi's Heroes Park Annex in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Many Ghanaian throng at the venue to the support her as she sung popular Ghanaians songs to win a Guinness World Record for Ghana following her failed attempt in 2023.

Some social media users have praised Afua Asantewaa for her tenacity and dedication to impact the youth with her success story.

Source: YEN.com.gh