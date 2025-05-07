Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere and Sumsum Ahoufedua have been spotted together in a viral video

Serwaa Amihere and Sumsum Ahoufedua have shared a simple Ghanaian stew and rice recipe on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful video that Serwaa Amihere posted on her page

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere and her new friend Yaw Adu, popularly called Sumsum Ahuofedua, were spotted cooking together in her ultra-modern kitchen.

The celebrity friends had endless fun as they prepared Ghanaian chicken stew and rice in a viral video.

Sumsum goes teary while Serwaa Amihere dices onions in a cooking video. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere.

Source: Instagram

GHone TV morning show host, Serwaa Amihere, as expected, wore a stylish red sleeveless bodycon dress and a frontal lace ponytail hairstyle.

In the trending video, Serwaa Amihere was seen busily chopping onions to blend and marinate the properly washed chicken while Sumsum Ahoufedua asked her to blow air on his eyes to relieve him of the pain.

The famous Kumawood actor looked dapper in a stylish white top and designer trousers while rocking his signature hairstyle.

Sumsum Ahoufedua looked delighted as he tasted Serwaa Amihere's sumptuous rice and stew in the viral video.

Serwaa Amihere's onions burn Sumsum's eyes

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere and Sumsum's video on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Abdulrahim8512 stated:

"Sister u are tooo real ❤️❤️🔥🙌."

SonofAugustin stated:

"How I wish I was the one doing this advert with you😩😂😂."

hanif_guy stated:

"This guy go fit see the future ooo....bro how far, how 2026 dey?😂😂."

Luckybowy001 stated:

"And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not."

Afrimav28 stated:

"The eeeiiii killed me!."

Macphilliamy stated:

"Well done for it please sweet beautiful queen Serwaa Amihere."

The Instagram video is below:

Serwaa Amihere rocks stylish kente outfit

Ghanaian media star Serwaa Amihere enthralled guests as the exceptional host of the Ghana Gold pendant jewellery launch n April 26, 2025, at the esteemed Accra International Conference Centre,

With the theme "Experience Ghana: Gateway to Africa," the event attracted a wide audience eager to learn more about Ghana's rich past by promising a colourful fusion of tourism, music, arts, and cultural celebration.

A stunningly made piece of jewellery that embodies cultural importance and national pride, the Ghana Gold Pendant was the focal point of the evening's celebrations.

Crafted with great care and deep significance, this pendant represents Ghana's creative heritage while encouraging solidarity, fortitude, and individuality among its citizens.

Serwaa Amihere, a media personality and serial entrepreneur known for her perseverance, looked like a fashion icon in a gorgeous, vibrant kente gown that highlighted her curves.

The Instagram video is below:

Sumsum Ahoufedua meets Serwaa Amihere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sumsum Ahoufedua who was ecstatic to see Sharaf Mahama at a Kumasi football ground in a video from the 2025 Ashanti Festival.

The Kumawood actor called Sharaf Mahama his "brother" and a "future president," likening himself to President Mahama's kid.

Some social media users have commented on Sumsum Ahuofe's video with Sharaf Mahama in Kumasi.

