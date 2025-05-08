TV3 presenter Cookie Tee has proved that she is one of the most talented female actresses in Ghana

Ghanaian media personality Shirley Emma Tibilla, popularly called Cookie Tee, has opened up about her rise to stardom.

The gorgeous TV presenter disclosed that she started her career in the entertainment industry as an actress before she got the opportunity to work with GHOne TV, before TV3 hired her.

TV3 Presenter Cookie Tee features in Shirley Frimpong Manso’s movie. Photo credit: @cookieteegh.

Source: Instagram

Cookie Tee shared a snippet of a beautiful scene where she was seen having a conversation with award-winning actress Zynnell Lydia Zuh in Shirley Frimpong Manso's Shampaign movie.

The fashion influencer wore a side-parted hairstyle and a short-sleeved two-tone dress and accessorised her look with gold jewellery.

Cookie Tee features in the Shampaign movie

Shirley Frimpong Manso and other celebrities have commented on Cookie Tee's video on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

shirleyfmanso

"And you’ve been running away from your calling since then😁 😍 @cookieteegh."

ablafafali stated:

"I loved you from this movie 😂😂."

brie.parkins stated:

"You are just good at everything you put your mind to! If that’s what you want and would make you extra happy,go for it cookie. Be alll you want to be and need to be! ❤️❤️👏🏾."

iammzgee stated:

"Yesssssssssssssss 🔥🔥🔥."

zynnellzuh remarked:

"Sister why? 😂😂😂 Cookieeee ei 😂😂😂😂😂😂. This is a real blast from the past . I’m shy 🤣."

skamedo_gh

"Everyone has a story to tell 🔥🔥and yours is inspiring I must say, soar higher cookie 🙌🏽."

The Instagram video is below:

Cookie Tee enjoys her vacation in London

TV presenter Cookie Tee has taken over the internet with her luxury vacation photos on Instagram.

Cookie Tee flew first class to the United Kingdom, namely to Knightsbridge, for her first opulent trip in 2025.

The style influencer is well-known for her expensive taste in designer clothes, accessories, and luggage met her fans' expectations.

Cookie Tee looked athletic in a chic jacket and denim pants that accentuated her curves and modelled in Valentino Garravani slingback heels to enhance her appearance.

The Instagram video is below:

Cookie Tee slays in a kente gown

Cookie Tee looked stylish in a chic two-piece kente ensemble, which has become a wardrobe mainstay for Ghanaian professional women on Ghana's Independence Day.

The fashion influencer accentuated her curves with a pencil skirt and a short-sleeved kente peplum.

To finish off her appearance for the video shoot, the host of Today Woman's lifestyle show wore a short pixie cut haircut and immaculate makeup.

She smiled gorgeously for the cameras, accessorising her ensemble with gold bracelets, earrings, and a pricey gold wristwatch.

The Instagram video is below:

Cookie Tee rocks a stylish suit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Cookie Tee, who wore a custom-made outfit for her 2025 birthday photoshoot.

The media personality turned heads in a two-piece outfit uniquely designed by her long-time fashion designer, Lauren Couture.

Some social media users have commented on Cookie Tee's outfit for her birthday shoot on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh