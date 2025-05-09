King Paluta, in a video, encountered a super fan who greatly resembled him and had a heart-to-heart conversation with the young man

The star-struck fan could barely speak as the musician engaged in a conversation with him and expressed how much he admired him

The video of the meeting was shared on social media, and many netizens were pleased with how much love the artiste showed the young fan

Ghanaian star musician King Paluta has gone viral after meeting a young fan who strongly resembled him.

The moment between the two has received praise online, with many admiring how the artist handled the encounter.

In the video, King Paluta approached the fan, who appeared star-struck and could barely speak. The musician was calm and friendly, speaking to the young man in a way that showed he truly valued the moment. The fan looked overwhelmed and emotional, surprised to see his mentor.

The short conversation has been described by many social media users as genuine and respectful. The clip has since received thousands of views and likes on TikTok, where it was first shared.

Many Ghanaians have praised the rapper for his humility and kindness. Many said they were touched by how he treated the fan and how natural the meeting felt.

This comes at a time when King Paluta has been making headlines for speaking out about issues in the music industry. In recent days, he has criticised those he believes are holding back progress in the music space. He also responded to suggestions that other artists deserved more recognition than he, especially when it comes to the upcoming TGMA.

His recent single, which touches on these issues, has also been trending. The song appears to respond to some of the negative opinions shared about him and other artistes.

King Paluta's interaction with fan stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Tumtum bronii wrote:

"Her sika y3 d3 paa oo whaaaaaat."

Speed_upBro commented:

"Paluta no make loose with NPP campaign money some. He chop the cash well well. Salute."

Mr Augustine reacted:

"Well done king paluta you do all master, GOD BLESS you king of kings."

hajiaisrich wrote:

"I even thought the guy in the violet shirt is king paluta ooo…so the real king paluta is now obolo ..obolo don’t fit sm people kuraa."

Adwoa baapa said:

"King Paluta is glowing o who said money is not sweet."

Labi Kwasi said:

"King paluta, you be real some people go come warn their lookalikes but you accept yours nipa nso ye den."

Shatta Wale backs King Promise

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has publicly endorsed King Promise for the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year title, with King Paluta among the nominees for the accolade.

King Promise, who leads with the highest number of nominations, is considered a strong contender. Last year, he lost to Stonebwoy, whose acclaimed album and performances secured him the award.

YEN.com.gh reported that the TGMA Artiste of the Year category features a competitive lineup, including King Paluta, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Joe Mettle, Team Eternity, and also Kweku Smoke.

Source: YEN.com.gh