West Ham United player Mohammed Kudus has caused a stir after he was seen bathing in public

The Black Star player looked relaxed in a viral video that was secretly filmed and uploaded on Instagram

Some social media users have alleged that the video is a commercial for Skechers' new campaign

Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus was recently filmed relaxing in a bathtub set up on a London street, prompting intrigue among fans and bystanders.

In the viral video circulating on social media, Kudus was seen lounging in a black bathtub with white stands, covered in soap lather, while his head and football boots rested outside the tub.

Mohammed Kudus Caught Bathing in Public on London Streets

This unusual sight is thought to be part of an upcoming advertising campaign, potentially for Skechers, the brand Kudus represents for his football boots.

Although the video did not feature a visible production crew, the setup indicated a promotional photoshoot.

West Ham United player Kudus missed a recent match for the Ghana national team against Nigeria due to a minor injury, and his appearance in London has led to speculation regarding his role in this campaign.

Footballer Mohammed Kudus signs with Skechers

Mohammed Kudus has officially become a brand ambassador for Skechers' football division, a partnership announced in July 2024.

This collaboration marks a significant step for Skechers as it seeks to expand its presence in the global football market.

Kudus is not allegedly eyeing a Saudi move

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the Ghanaian international player Mohammed Kudus, who would rather remain in Europe than join the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Kudus' position gives Newcastle United a significant advantage in Eddie Howe's search for a right-sided winger.

Due to Kudus' decline in performance this season, West Ham would likely want a high transfer fee before letting him leave.

