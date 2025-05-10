Ghanaian broadcaster, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, expressed his love and admiration for his wife on her birthday

The renowned broadcaster, who is receiving medical treatment abroad, shared a post on social media to thank his wife on her birthday

Social media users who saw the post thronged the comment section to also wish Mrs Miracle Adoma well on her birthday

Ghanaian broadcaster, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, celebrated his wife with a lovely message on her birthday despite his health condition.

The popular media personality showed appreciation to his wife for all she has done for him.

In a social media post, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani said he was delighted to witness another birthday of his wife, Mrs Miracle Adoma.

He described his wife as a ‘mother,’ true soul mate,’ and love.

“Happy birthday to my soulmate. I am happy I can see you this day, which happens to be World Miracle Day. You have been a miracle in my life, and you are a true definition of a soul-mate. You love me unconditionally, and I wish you peace and an increase in every part of your life. Mrs Miracle Adoma, my wife, Nana Abena Etruba (Gomoa Amanful Benkumhene), I have finally stopped asking God for anything in life because I have you, and that is enough and the greatest God can give me. Happy Birthday, my love, soulmate and mother.”

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani sent the message from another country where he is receiving medical treatment to improve his eye.

In December 2024, Kofi Adoma was accidentally shot in the eye during the Kwafie festival held annually in Dormaa.

At the initial stages, all hope seemed lost as the accident rendered him completely blind. Miracle Adoma, his wife, in various social media posts, kept updating the public.

In her latest update, Mrs Miracle Adoma shared a video of Kofi Adoma walking after his recent review.

Netizens celebrate Kofi Adoma’s wife

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Kofi Adoma’s post he shared on Facebook. Read them below:

Tulip Tulip said:

“You have been a blessing to your husband. Stay blessed 🥰.”

Yaa Asantewaa Eliza wrote:

“🎊🎂🎁 She has been supportive, and it's good you are appreciating her, Kofi.”

Baffour Awuah said:

“A glorious birthday, the definition of a virtuous woman. Greater heights! 🎂🎂🎂.”

Irene Agyeman wrote:

“A blessed birthday to my role model. I admire you so much, you're an embodiment of wisdom, more grace and favour on you. Enjoy your special day, Mrs Miracle Adomah.”

Osei Konadu Patience said:

“Happy birthday, medɔfo pa, may you be covered by the blood of Jesus to reach your goals. Happy glorious birthday 🎂🎉🥳.”

Ohemeng Joyce wrote:

“Happy birthday, Mrs Miracle. Your name has reflected in your husband's life. Age with blessings and more miracles.”

Kofi Adoma's wife slams Dormaahene

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the wife of Kofi Adoma did not hold back as she spoke at a press conference to brief Ghanaians about the state of his health.

Miracle called out the Dormaahene regarding the health of her husband.

She said she had forgiven Nana Agyemang Badu II, adding that in a situation like this, care and empathy were important and not just the financial aspect.

