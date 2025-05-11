Ghanaian content creator and rising influencer, Benedicta Gyamfiwaa, got many people talking about the outfit she wore at the 26th TGMA

She wore a blue mini-dress that flaunted her fine legs, which was designed using sparkling silver elements

Many people expressed their disappointment on social media about the outfit she wore for the prestigious event

Ghanaian content creator and rising influencer, Benedicta Gyamfiwaa, shut down the 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on May 10, 2025.

Benedicta Gyamfiwaa turns heads at TGMA 2025. Image Credit: @gyamfiwaa

Source: Instagram

Benedicta Gyamfiwaa's blue outfit

Benedicta Gyamfiwaa had many eyeballs watching her as she made an appearance on the red carpet in a blue star-studded corseted gown,

The gown put her full bosom on display as she posed confidently on the red carpet at the prestigious awards show.

To style her look, the viral internet sensation wore a sparkling silver and diamond-looking necklace and earrings.

Reactions to Benedicta Gyamfiwaa's outfit

Below are the reactions of social media users to Gyamfiwaa's outfit to the 26th TGMA:

_afia_odaamea

@gyamfiwaa_ next time wear proper hair okayyyy????? Your frontal is flying with your baby hair 😢😢😢😢

bstitches_eko_taylor

Ghana has a very looooooooooooong road to understanding proper style and fashion.

bogagh

In My Country EVERYONE Is A Celebrity

abenaboampongmaa

Indecency is a No❌on the Red Carpet,lets grow up

detugbi_kaf

Eeei she should have gone naked for us to know she is not wearing anything

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh