Ghanaian musician Gregory Bortey Newman, known as King Promise was among the worst-dressed celebrities at the 2025 TGMA

The 26th Album of the year winner donned an expensive designer outfit to the biggest music event in Ghana

Some social media users have commented on King Promise's look at the star-studded event on Instagram

At the highly anticipated 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), King Promise made a striking entrance, gliding up to the venue in a sleek red Ferrari that turned heads and generated excitement among fans and fellow attendees alike.

The energy surrounding his arrival was palpable, and the moment seemed to promise an unforgettable night.

TGMA 2025: King Promise Fails to Impress with His Outfit on The Red Carpet

However, as the cameras flashed, his fashion choice drew a mixed bag of reactions. King Promise opted for a minimalist ensemble, featuring a fitted suit paired with a crisp white shirt and accessories.

While some fashion enthusiasts lauded his decision to embrace simplicity, others felt it fell short of the extravagant flair typically showcased at such a prestigious event.

Many critics noted that, in a sea of vibrant colors and intricate designs, his outfit felt too plain, lacking the show-stopping impact expected on the red carpet.

This juxtaposition sparked lively discussions among fashion critics and fans alike on social media, with many weighing in on King Promise's style choices.

Some even suggested that his understated outfit might have influenced public perception during the awards, diverting attention away from his impressive musical achievements.

King Promise rocks a jacket to TGMA

Some Ghanaians and fashion lovers have commented on King Promise's dapper outfit at the 2025 TGMA. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

____.mutiyaa

"We have a long way to go if our “top” celebrities are coming to an awards night like this."

mavis25swt

"So he wants Artist of the Year with this ??? Oh Ghana … watching AMVC makes me sad for my country 😢."

bigjon_001

"Their dressing ain’t giving kra."

ama_owusuwaa123

"PE teacher dressing b3n ni😂😂."

King Promise wins Afropop Artiste of The Year

Despite the fashion critiques, King Promise's accolades at the TGMA were nothing short of remarkable.

He walked away with three prestigious awards: Afropop Song of the Year for his hit single "Terminator," Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year, and Most Popular Song of the Year, solidifying his status as a leading figure in the Ghanaian music scene.

His ability to secured these honors amid the fashion controversy showcased his undeniable talent and dedication to his craft, reminding everyone why he is a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

Best-dressed stars at the 2025 TGMA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Empress Gifty, Fella Makafui, and other star who dazzled the crowd with their bold and culturally inspired outfits at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards

Empress Gifty looked exquisite in a gown adorned with intricate artwork, while Fella Makafui turned heads in a vibrant, eye-catching ensemble that celebrated Ghanaian heritage.

Their sartorial choices set a high standard for red carpet fashion, highlighting the importance of expressing individuality and cultural pride through attire.

