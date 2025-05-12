A Ghanaian lady known as Akosua Preman has gone viral for claiming to be the little girl in the iconic Indomie advert

In the video, she danced while playing the audio of the viral Indomie advert as she showed off her fine curves

Many Ghanaians took to the comment section to state that she was not the little girl in the video, while others made lighthearted comments

Akosua Preman has become the face of criticism for lying about being the little girl who featured in the trending Indomie Instant Noodles commercial, as people react.

Akosua Preman, the little girl in the viral Indomie commercial, surfaces. Image Credit: @akosua_preman21

Little girl in Indomie advert grows

Akosua Preman took to her TikTok account to claim that she was the little girl who featured in the viral Indomie advert some seven to eight years ago.

In the description of the video, she noted that she was living a private life and that many people were not aware she was the little girl in the video.

"Life is so private that no one knows I'm the girl behind this advert," she wrote in the description of the video.

In the video, she danced while playing the audio of the commercial in the background as she showed off her fine curves in a green dress.

Her hair was neatly styled into a bob with the ends curled to give her hair more volume. Akosua Preman did not wear any makeup as she flaunted her radiant smile and natural beauty.

Reactions to Akosua Preman's video

Many people in the comment section noted that Akosua Preman was lying about being the little girl in the old Indomie commercial.

They lashed out at her in the comment section, while others found a lighter note about the video and made funny comments.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the viral video of the Indomie commercial:

Tricia said:

"The little girl must be fully grown now, aww🥰🥰🙄."

lamo varies said:

"eiiiiii this advert Keep long ooo wow I was a kid kuraa oo by this time the girl grow oo."

Akosua Sahy said:

"But low-key she resembles Emelia Brobey or na my eyes dey pain me🤣🤣🤣."

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL 💐💙 said:

"How much did they give you that time that you made my mother beat me because I couldn’t spell nutrition 😂💔"

nana Boakye said:

"how old were you 😂😂😂."

Sikapa maame🌹💞 said:

"Life is so private nobody’s knows the kitchen was for my mum house☹️."

