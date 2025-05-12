Celebrated Ghanaian actress Portia Asare Boateng turned many heads online when she flaunted her fine curves in a video

In the video, it looked as if she was heading to the gym as she rocked a pair of leggings, a top, sneakers and a face towel

Many social media users spoke about her fine curves and casual attire in the comment section of the video

Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng caused a stir on social media as she flaunted her fine and voluptuous figure and her expensive car in a viral video.

Portia Asare flaunts fine curves. Image Credit: @portia_boateng1

Source: Instagram

Portia took to her TikTok account to share with her followers a glimpse of how she was spending Mother's Day.

She was dressed casually as she wore a pair of fitted and stretchy leggings that accentuated her fine curves. She paired the leggings with a t-shirt.

With a white face towel hanging over her shoulder and wearing a pair of sneakers, it may seem as though the celebrated Kumawood actress was heading to the gym.

Portia was seen climbing onto the passenger side of a Jeep Wrangler while showing off her curvy backside in the video.

In editing the video, she used King Paluta's recently released song Foko, and in the caption, she noted that she loved the song.

Sharing her views in the comments, she applauded the Aseda crooner for the incredible lyrics, which she resonated with.

"King Paluta really cooked this one 😄"

Portia Asare's latest video

Reactions to Portia Asare Boateng's video

Portia's fine curves caught the attention of many social media users. Many of them noted that her voluptuous figure was natural without the influence of body-enhancing products or surgery.

Others also wished her a Happy Mother's Day because the video was shared on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Portia's video:

Rose Flower said:

"The only natural nyansh ❤️🫂"

Jeffery sey Baidoo said:

"Happy Mother's day to you mommy 😊love you more"

Octavia 💓😇🤍 said:

"Eish our latest dancer in town looking all pretty muah 😅💞😚🫂"

Asare said:

"my name, you look so beautiful ❤️😍 girl 😍❤️"

Bags by Manye said:

"my celebrity crush🥰🥰🥰🥰greetings from Burma camp sis"

Ken Blahk Jnr said:

"My all time crush in the industry 🥰 love u porch"

Regina 😀💐 said:

"you look nice god bless you 🙏✌️"

Agabus De Greate said:

"love you since I started watching ur movies 😆😄😆"

Portia Asare recounts feud with actress

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Portia Asare Boateng shared a disappointing experience she had while working on a film project involving a colleague from Ghallywood.

Speaking in a recent interview, the Kumawood star said that she was dropped from a movie role after the Ghallywood actress told the producer she did not want to act alongside her.

According to Portia, the actress dismissed her as merely a local girl from Kumawood, a remark that led to her exclusion from the cast and left her feeling sidelined within the industry.

