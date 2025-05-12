Influencer and entrepreneur Adjoa Tee has clarified earlier statements she made about only dating fraud boys and scammers

She apologised to her fans and Ghanaians, adding that she did not realise she was going to be the centre of criticism

People took to social media to react to her apology, while others were unhappy about her not owning up

Ghanaian influencer and entrepreneur Adjoa Tee has backtracked on an earlier statement about only dating fraud boys and scammers.

Adjoa Tee clarifies the statement about only dating scammers and fraud boys. Image Credit: @adjoatee

Source: Instagram

Adjoa Tee on dating

At the recently held 2025 edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), Adjoa Tee, in an exclusive interview with TV3, clarified her statement on the Rants, Bants and Cofessions podcast.

Slaying in her green figure-hugging star-studded gown, Adjoa Tee apologised to her fans and Ghanaians and noted that that was not what she meant.

She noted that after making those comments, many people were not happy, as they took to social media to blast her.

"Ghanaians, I want to use this opportunity to apologise. I did say that, but with the criticism and backlash, please, I am sorry," she told renowned media house, TV3.

In the same TV3 interview, the owner of The Northern Braids Bar kept apologising and noted that she apologises for her comments about scammers.

"I was just trying to say that I do not mind dating somebody like that. But I realised that it did not go well with people at all and I am very sorry. Just know from my heart, I am sorry. I am still the girl that you love."

When the interviewer asked her whether her recent ex-boyfriend, Big Paradise, was also a fraud boy and scammer, she said no and that he was a promoter and hype man.

Reactions to Adjoa Tee's interview

Many people noted the mistake Adjoa Tee made in the interview as she was so supposed to say backlash instead of backslash.

Others were also disappointed that she did not own up to the statements she made on the podcast.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Adjoa Tee's interview:

@Archie_Luigi said:

"BACK SLASH? Ah charle?!"

@SamKwasiBoateng said:

"Ah but if you like scammers why are you apologising?"

@BJoelism said:

"Adjoa Tee de3 takashi celeb oh, Ei💔wey Pitripitri this oh"

@jackson_zippy said:

"I like the 'with the criticism and backslash' part"

@jephery_minkis said:

"Saying something is one. Owing up to your words is another one. If you can’t handle your own words. You are not worth it."

Adjoa Tee dazzles in photos. Image Credit: @adjoatee

Source: Instagram

