Agya Koo, in a video, announced the sudden death of his close friend and band member Collins Manu, popularly known as Killa Bobo or Soldier Man

The veteran Kumawood actor shared that he and other members of the Tetemofra band heard about their mate's passing after travelling for a show

Agya Koo noted that the news of Killa Bobo's passing emotionally affected him and his band members and nearly disrupted their musical performance

Veteran Kumawood actor and musician Alexander Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, has lost an important member of his musical band, Tetemofra.

In a TikTok video, the actor was spotted with the other band members on the Adomi Bridge, located in Atimpoku in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Agya Koo announced the sudden death of his bandmate Collins Manu, popularly known as Killa Bobo or Soldier Man.

He shared that his late colleague had been strong and in good health and was supposed to be part of the Tetemofra band's contingent, which travelled to Adonkwanta, Worawora, for a musical show on Friday, May 9, 2025.

The veteran Kumawood actor said he and the other band members left the deceased behind for their trip and were later informed about his unfortunate demise when they arrived at their destination on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Agya Koo, who recently celebrated his son Alex Adu Mensah's birthday, noted that the news of Killa Bobo's passing deeply affected him and his band and nearly disrupted their musical performance. However, they were able to overcome the big setback and perform at an event as planned.

He stated that he and his band members would return to Kumasi, Ashanti Region, and would notify Ghanaians about his late bandmate's funeral arrangements.

In the caption of the video, the legendary comic actor wrote:

"Yesterday's performance was emotional as we received the sad news of our brother's passing. It was a tough day, and we performed with heavy hearts after learning of our brother's passing. Keep sticking with us for more updates. We're still processing our grief. 😭😭😭😭 REST IN PEACE SOLDIER."

Aside from being a member of the Tetemofra band, the late Killa Bobo was a close associate of Agya Koo, who was seen by some as the Kumawood actor's bodyguard.

He also regularly featured in most of the videos Agya Koo shared on his social media platforms in recent times.

The video Agya Koo shared about Killa Bobo's passing is below:

Ghanaians offer their condolences to Agya Koo

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Snr. Atseetsee said:

"Very sad. My condolences to you, legend."

Evacushi Gadaffi commented:

"May his soul rest in peace. He was on the show last two weeks on Tetemmofra TV. 😭😭😭."

Obrempong Nana Qwesi Agyei said:

"Aaaaaww may his soul rest well, I saw him when u guys visited Berekum 😢😢😢."

Capo Cheers

"Sorry bro, I can't hold my tears 😭😭😭."

Agya Koo recounts his past struggles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Koo recounted his struggles early in his career during an episode of his podcast.

The veteran comic actor shared how he resided inside a wooden kiosk in Kasoa when he entered the local movie industry.

Agya Koo also added that he developed a close friendship with his late colleague Bob Santo after renting a house nearby.

